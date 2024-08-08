Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Feat that will be cherished for generations to come': PM Modi hails hockey team's Paris Olympics bronze

    The Indian men's hockey team secured their second consecutive bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a 2-1 victory over Spain in the third position playoff match on Thursday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 7:34 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 7:35 PM IST

    Skipper Harmanpreet Singh delivered a standout performance, scoring both of India's goals in the 30th and 33rd minutes, while Spain's sole goal came from captain Marc Miralles, who converted a penalty stroke in the 18th minute.

    This bronze medal marks a significant achievement for the Indian hockey team and serves as a fitting farewell to veteran custodian PR Sreejesh. Nicknamed 'The Great Indian Wall,' Sreejesh concludes an illustrious 18-year career, bowing out as one of India's greatest goalkeepers.

    In a tribute to the team’s accomplishment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, writing, "A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal!"

    "This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics. Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance, and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players. Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation."

