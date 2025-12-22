Mikel Arteta may hand Gabriel Jesus his first start in nearly a year as Arsenal host Crystal Palace in the League Cup quarter-final, aiming to end their six-year trophy drought.

Mikel Arteta has hinted that he is ready to hand Gabriel Jesus his first start in nearly a year in Arsenal's League Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace on Tuesday. The Premier League leaders host Oliver Glasner's side at the Emirates, desperate to end the club's six-year trophy drought.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jesus scored a hat-trick in Arsenal's last-eight win against Palace last season before they fell to Newcastle in the semi-finals.

The Brazil international then spent 11 months on the sidelines after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

But, following three substitute appearances, Jesus could be unleashed from the start against Palace, with Arteta set to rotate a side that faces six matches in 20 days.

Chelsea await the winners.

What Arteta Said About Jesus

Arteta said former Manchester City forward Jesus, 28, was ready to start.

"You can see now, not only in games but every day in training how much he wants it so he's going to deserve a chance soon," he said.

"It has been a real intense journey. When he joined us he lifted the belief, the spirit and the energy of the team and he gave something very different to what we already had and was very impressive.

"Then he had some very bad injuries and that hasn't allowed him to have the consistency we need from a very important player.

"He is back and his fighting spirit, his desire to always prepare in the best way is unbelievable. The team is together now and we need to use it."

Jesus could take the place of Viktor Gyokeres, who, despite scoring from the penalty spot in Arsenal's 1-0 win at Everton on Saturday, has not found the back of the net from open play in his past six appearances.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)