Indian athletes will compete across multiple events at the 2026 Asian Games on September 22. Highlights include the women's cricket team playing for gold against Sri Lanka, badminton quarter-finals, and key shooting events.

Indian athletes will be in action across several disciplines on September 22 at the 2026 Asian Games, with a shot at second successive gold medal in women's cricket, badminton quarter-finals and shooting events among the key highlights of the day.

Women's Cricket

The Indian women's cricket team will face Sri Lanka in the final at the Korogi Athletic Park, with the match scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM JST (10:30 AM IST).

Badminton

In badminton, the Indian women's team featuring PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, isharani Baruah, Treesa, Gayatri and others will take on hosts Japan in the quarter-final at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium. The match is scheduled for 9:30 AM JST (6:00 AM IST).

The men's badminton team comprising Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and other players will also face Japan in the quarter-final later in the day. The match will start at 3:00 PM JST (11:30 AM IST).

Shooting

Shooting will also be a major focus, with Parth Rakesh Mane and Elavenil Valarivan competing in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. The duo will take part in the qualification round at 9:45 AM JST (6:15 AM IST), followed by the final round at 11:55 AM JST (8:25 AM IST).

Indian shooters will also compete in the Skeet events, with Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan featuring in the men's individual and team qualification rounds. Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will participate in the women's skeet qualification events.

Hockey

India will take on Sri Lanka in men's Hockey Pool A match on 3:30 PM. The men's team had started their campaign against Indonesia with a 13-1 win.

Boxing

Sakshi Choudhary (women's 51 kg at 9:00 AM) and Jadumani Singh (men's 55 kg at 10:30 AM) will also have their respective round of 32 matches.

Other Events

Apart from these events, Indian athletes will compete in fencing, wushu, swimming, equestrian, karate, soft tennis, table tennis and esports during the day.

The schedule is subject to change. (ANI)