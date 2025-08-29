Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon faces serious allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, including a disturbing incident involving Ashley Massaro recounted by former WWE writer Dan St. Germain.

Former WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has recently found himself at the center of grave controversy. He is facing multiple, severe allegations including sexual assault, sex trafficking, sexual misconduct, and emotional abuse, brought forward by his former WWE partner, Janel Grant. These accusations have severely impacted McMahon’s reputation and have led to intense investigations by legal authorities.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, former WWE writer Dan St. Germain made startling claims about McMahon’s behavior involving the late women’s wrestler Ashley Massaro. During an appearance on the Bein’ Ian podcast, St. Germain alleged that McMahon engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with Massaro while on a flight during a European tour. He described the incident in vivid detail, revealing that McMahon reportedly initiated the act onboard and then instructed the WWE crew to watch from the tarmac as the plane shook. St. Germain went as far as calling McMahon a “maniac” for his reckless and disturbing behavior.

According to St. Germain, “Vince f***** a girl in front of everyone. They were on a European trip, and Vince started finger*** Ashley Massaro. And then Vince goes when they got on the tarmac, ‘Alright, everyone, get on the tarmac.’ They all went on the tarmac and watched as the f****** plane bounced back and forth, and Vince just f****** this girl in front of them. He’s an absolute maniac. This is true. So anyway, a lot of crazy stuff about that place.”

Ashley Massaro's Death

Ashley Massaro’s time with WWE was shadowed by controversy as well. An affidavit that surfaced after her tragic death in 2019 revealed that she accused WWE of helping to cover up a 2007 sexual assault she endured during a WWE tour at a military base. Germain’s latest revelations cast a harsh light on the difficulties Massaro faced behind the scenes, and they raise deeper questions about the culture within WWE and McMahon’s unchecked conduct during his tenure.

Celebrating 80 Years Amidst Legal Turmoil

Despite the ongoing legal battles and investigations, Vince McMahon was recently seen celebrating his 80th birthday in New York City. The celebration was a private affair held at the Baccarat Hotel and Gotham Hall, attended by several WWE legends including John Cena, The Undertaker, Kane, and Shane McMahon. The event was tightly controlled with professional photography managing all official images.

Notably absent from the gathering were key WWE figures such as Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan, who were reportedly overseas on a WWE tour during the celebrations. While the event honored McMahon’s legacy and contributions to the wrestling industry, it unfolded under the shadow of serious allegations and ongoing legal scrutiny.