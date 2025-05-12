Amid the reports of Virat Kohli's Test retirement, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif suggests Kohli should play the upcoming England tour to end his career on a high note after proving himself against the challenging outswing ball.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif believed Virat Kohli should retire on a high note, suggesting he should play in the England tour, which will start on June 20, to prove himself and end his career well.

Indian batting legend Virat Kohli has communicated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his intention to retire from Test cricket, reported ESPNCricinfo on Saturday.

This report comes just two days after batter and his long-time teammate Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from whites and just over a month before India kickstarts its ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign against England with a five-match series, starting at Headingley from June 20 onwards.

Kaif on Test retirement rumours

Additionally, in a post on X, Mohammad Kaif said, "Virat Kohli is in a relaxed mood. He is thinking about retirement. I think he should go to England, prove his point and end his career on a high note. Because the work he did in World Cup Finals, he should end his career on a good note. Why is he thinking about retirement out of helplessness? Because there was a game that had been troubling him for many years. Outswing ball. Where Outswing ball came, he was out many times."

<br>"It was such a trouble that he couldn't get over it. In his career, he went to England and got out there. In Australia, he got out here. At home, against New Zealand, he got out on a spin. He tried a lot," he added. </p><p>As per ESPNCricinfo, Virat has been having such conversations with the board over the past month or so. If Virat indeed retires, it would mark the end of an illustrious Test career of 14 years, during which he made 9,230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries. He is India's most successful Test captain ever, having won 40 out of 68 Tests with the armband.</p>