Eoin Morgan hailed Sanju Samson's match-winning 87* for CSK against DC in IPL 2026, praising his leadership and control. Spinner Akeal Hosein also played a key role with an economical spell, helping CSK to an eight-wicket victory.

'His Stock Couldn't Get Any Higher': Morgan on Samson

Former England captain Eoin Morgan lauded Player of the Match Sanju Samson for his exceptional match-winning performance after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured an eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026 on Tuesday. Speaking on Star Sports, Morgan praised Samson for his unbeaten knock of 87 runs off 52 balls, which included seven boundaries and six towering sixes, helping CSK chase down the 156-run target with 15 balls to spare.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I didn't think his stock could get any higher, but he's added even more value with this innings," JioStar expert Morgan said. "The level of control he brings to the dressing room reflects experience and leadership. He lets his performances do the talking."

Morgan also emphasised Samson's leadership qualities, noting his calm demeanour and ability to guide his team through the chase. "It was a joy to watch him marshal the run chase like a seasoned player, leading from the front while guiding a youngster like Karthik Sharma at the other end," Morgan added.

Akeal Hosein on Powerplay Success

Meanwhile, CSK's left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein shared his preparation for bowling in the Powerplay. Hosein, who dismissed DC opener KL Rahul for 12 runs, was effective in controlling the run rate during the early stages of the innings. He finished his four-over spell with figures of 1 wicket for 19 runs, playing a crucial role in restricting the opposition.

"It's about being brave. Dwayne Bravo told me, especially for spinners in the Powerplay, you're going to get hit at some stage. The key is to remove that fear, trust your plans, and focus on your field placements. I also believe strongly in doing my homework and being well-prepared."

After a thumping win over the Capitals, the five-time champions CSK now sit sixth on the points table with five wins from 10 matches. (ANI)