    EPL 2022-23: Klopp clarifies if Liverpool would sign a midfielder post Alcantara injury

    Liverpool’s midfield has suffered a setback following the injury of Thiago Alcantara. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has clarified if the club would sign a midfielder to devise a short-term solution.

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Jurgen Klopp clarifies if Liverpool would sign a midfielder post Thiago Alcantara injury-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Aug 12, 2022, 5:59 PM IST

    English giants Liverpool got off to a slow start in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL), forcing a 2-2 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London last weekend. Plus, it has an issue in the midfield due to the long list of injuries, while the recent injury to Thiago Alcantara has made the department a little unstable. Thus, the question has popped up if The Reds would venture into the transfer market to find a short-term solution for the same. In the meantime, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has clarified that the club would not think about it until the end of the transfer window.

    During the post-match press conference on Friday, ahead of Liverpool’s second EPL game against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday, Klopp elucidated, “We have injuries, that’s how it is, now it’s a question of how long players will be out. There are different solutions for it. The transfer market only makes sense if you can bring in the right player, not a player.”

    “If you bring in the right player, it would make sense. We would have done that from the first day of the transfer window, but in some cases, it’s not possible and, in other cases, complicated. I understand the question [about replacement signings], but I don’t understand it either,” added Klopp.

    “Because if there were the right solution, we would have done it already. We are not stubborn. It’s just about the right thing to do. When people told me at the beginning of the season that we lack a specific kind of midfielder, I didn’t understand that because if you search for specific things, then you always lack something,” Klopp continued.

    “If there would be the right player and there would be an opportunity, we would do it, but I don’t see it because we had a lot of conversations already, and it doesn’t look like something will happen,” concluded Klopp. The other Liverpool midfielders who remain injured are Thiago, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 5:59 PM IST
