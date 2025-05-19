England Test captain Ben Stokes has revealed that he has not touched alcohol since January 2 as part of his intense rehabilitation journey from a hamstring injury. Stokes is set to make his comeback in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on Thursday, marking his return to competitive cricket for the first time since December.

The 33-year-old all-rounder had torn his left hamstring during the Test against New Zealand in Hamilton, an injury that reoccurred after earlier issues during The Hundred in August. It eventually led to surgery and saw him miss the Sri Lanka series and appear underprepared against Pakistan.

Why Ben Stokes Quit Alcohol?

Speaking on the Untapped podcast, Stokes opened up about the role alcohol may have played in his previous injuries and why he decided to quit drinking during rehab.

“After my first major injury, I remember the shock of it, after the initial adrenaline had stopped, thinking: ‘How has this happened? We did have a bit of a drink four or five nights ago, could that have played a part? It wouldn’t have helped.’

“Then I was like: ‘OK, I need to start changing what I do.’ I don’t think I’ll ever be completely sober but I’ve not had a drink since 2 January. I said to myself: ‘Not until I finish my injury rehab and get back on the field.’ I think the day I wake up and can’t be bothered to do the training programme is getting towards that time you don’t really want it any more. But I haven’t got any interest in stopping.”

Striving to remain in peak physical condition

Stokes said his current mindset reflects a deeper commitment to maintaining peak physical condition, especially as age and the demands of the modern game catch up.

“It’s just getting harder to do everything. Hence why now I feel like I have to work so much harder away from the field, in the gym and all that kind of stuff to just give me the best chance of being out there to perform. But I’ll keep going as long as I possibly can,” he said.

Changing relationship with alcohol

Stokes admitted that his relationship with alcohol has changed significantly compared to his younger years. Notably, alcohol consumption was a talking point during his widely publicised court case in 2017, where he was acquitted of affray following a street altercation in Bristol.

“I can have a social drink now. It used to drive my wife, Clare, mad that I would just be all or nothing. If we’d go for a nice dinner, I never really understood why it was so frustrating to her but all she wanted to do is share a glass of wine with her husband. Now I get it. I can appreciate it for what it is, not just to get me pissed,” he said.

Modern demands forcing players to adapt

Stokes also noted how changing professional standards in cricket have prompted many players, including himself, to adapt their lifestyles.

“In the 90s and 00s there were unbelievable stories [about drinking]. It’s definitely settled down a lot over the years. The game is more demanding on the body than it was. There’s so much more cricket, there’s so much more in the schedule that it’s just impossible for the body to be able to withstand all of that anyway without the downsides of what a couple of beers at the end of the day can do to you for the next day.”

Crucial summer ahead for Stokes and England

With England’s home summer kicking off with the Zimbabwe Test and a gruelling five-match Test series against India to follow, Stokes is determined to be at his best. The Ashes looms later in the year, making this a critical phase for England’s red-ball leader, who is eyeing a full return as an all-rounder.

By setting aside alcohol and doubling down on fitness, Stokes has made it clear that he is ready to lead by example in what promises to be a defining stretch of his career.