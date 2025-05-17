Image Credit : ANI

Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah both consistently struggle with injuries. It remains to be seen if they will be available for all five Test matches in England. Bumrah suffered back injury in the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and was out of action for a couple of months before making his return to competitive cricket in the ongoing IPL season.

Shami, on the other other hand, was on the sidelines for over a year due to ankle injury and made his international comeback during the white-ball series against England. He was part of the Indian team that won the Champions Trophy this year. Apart from injury concerns, the veteran pacer has been struggling with his form in the IPL 2025, picking just six wickets at an average of 56.17 and an economy rate of 11.23 in 9 matches.