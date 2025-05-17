Jasprit Bumrah vs Mohammed Shami: Who reigns supreme in England Tests?
The Indian cricket team embarks on a tour of England next month for a five-match Test series. All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Let's delve into their respective records in England and determine who holds the upper hand.
Shami and Bumrah: Lethal Bowlers
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are considered the backbone of the Indian bowling attack. Their combined presence makes Team India even more formidable. Shami made his Test debut for India in 2013, while Bumrah began to don the white jersey in 2018. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have played a pivotal role in India's success in Tests over the last several years, making them indispensable assets in the longest format of the game.
Selection for England Tour?
Team India is scheduled to tour England next month for a 5-match Test series, starting on June 20. The five matches of the series will be played at Headingly, Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and Kennington Oval. The India squad for the England tour is expected to be announced in the third week of May.
Injury: A Major Concern for Both
Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah both consistently struggle with injuries. It remains to be seen if they will be available for all five Test matches in England. Bumrah suffered back injury in the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and was out of action for a couple of months before making his return to competitive cricket in the ongoing IPL season.
Shami, on the other other hand, was on the sidelines for over a year due to ankle injury and made his international comeback during the white-ball series against England. He was part of the Indian team that won the Champions Trophy this year. Apart from injury concerns, the veteran pacer has been struggling with his form in the IPL 2025, picking just six wickets at an average of 56.17 and an economy rate of 11.23 in 9 matches.
Both Become Lethal in England
On fast, seaming English pitches, both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami prove to be deadly. Both have impressive records there. In the last two England tours in 2018 and 2021/22, the pace bowling duo was reliable and instrumental in providing breakthroughs and maintain relentless pressure on England's batting line-up through their control, pace, and movement off the pitch.
Jasprit Bumrah's England Record
Jasprit Bumrah is considered one of the deadliest bowlers across all formats. In England, he has played 8 Tests, taking 37 wickets in 15 innings. In the last England tour in 2021/22, Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker of the series with 23 wickets in nine innings.
Mohammed Shami's England Record
Mohammed Shami also knows how to set the stage alight in England. He has picked 34 wickets at an average of 42.14 and an economy rate of 3.56 in 12 innings. When India toured England last time for the 2021-22 series, the veteran pacer picked 13 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 34.23 and an economy rate of 3.32 in four matches.