Joe Root reflects on his renewed commitment to ODI cricket after England's win over the West Indies. He discusses his guilt over limited ODI appearances under Buttler's captaincy and his desire to contribute more to the team.

Following his side's hard-fought win over West Indies in the second ODI, England batter Joe Root said that the guilt of not playing much 50-over cricket under the captaincy of Jos Buttler is driving his resurgence in the format, and he wants to continue playing as much ODIs as he can for England in thefuture.

It was milestones galore for Root as he went past Eoin Morgan to become England's top ODI scorer, became the first player to register 7,000 ODI runs for England, and put his best individual score of 166* in ODIs during a three-wicket win against England.

Joe Root wants to give more for England in ODIs

Speaking after the match as quoted by Sky Sports, “It is a sign you are getting old (on scoring 7,000 runs in ODIs), having played as many games as that.”

“I want to give as much as I can for England for as long as I can. I have still got a lot to give and a lot more runs in there, and hopefully, an innings like that shows that.”

"Until that desire, that want to get better every day, that want to add to the group and want to be not out at the end of a chase like that, when that is not a burning desire anymore, it will be time to stop. It does not feel like that is anywhere near the case at the moment, and I will keep just trying to do my part in helping us win games and series down the line," he concluded his point.

Root on his lack of involvement in ODIs

Speaking about his lack of involvement in ODIs after 2019 World Cup, playing just 19 ODIs under Buttler with majority of the coming in disastrous 2023 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, Root said, “I have played a huge amount of cricket with Jos and I almost felt guilty that I was not able to be there for him throughout a lot of his tenure.”

"Now that there is more chances and more opportunities to play ODI cricket, I want to be involved in that. I want to play as much as I can for England. If I'm going to make the team better, then absolutely." he added.

In a total of 36 ODIs after England's 2019 WC win, Root has scored 1,226 runs at an average of 40.86, with two centuries and nine fifties. His best score is 166*.

Joe Root discusses Harry Brook's captaincy

Speaking about his captain Harry Brook, he said, "As much as he is an idiot away from cricket - and I can say that because I have known him forever - he's very cricket intelligent."

"He understands the game exceptionally well. I think that is what will make him a really good leader as well. I think you saw he might see the game slightly differently, and he might do things differently, but it asked different questions," he concluded.

Joe Root becomes England ODI's leading run-scorer

With 7,082 runs in 179 matches and 168 innings at an average of 49.18, 18 centuries and 42 fifties, he is England's top run-scorer in ODIs. This year in eight ODIs, he has scored 560 runs at an average of 80.00, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score is 166*.

Root is already a top run-getter for England in Test cricket, having overtaken Alastair Cook last year. In 153 Tests, he has made 13,006 runs at an average of 50.80, with 36 centuries and 65 fifties. His best score is 262. He is the fifth-highest run-getter in Test history and is racing towards Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 15,921 runs.

England takes an unassailable 2-0 series lead

Coming to the match, a century from Kaecy Carthy (103 in 105 balls, with 13 fours) and half-centuries from Brandon King (59 in 67 balls, with 10 fours) and Shai Hope (78 in 66 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) guided WI to 308/10 after being put to field first by England. Adil Rashid (4/63) and Saqib Mahmood (3/37) were the top bowlers for England.

During the run-chase, England lost wickets early, but Root (166* in 139 balls, with 21 fours and two sixes) along with support acts from Brook (47 in 36 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Will Jacks (49 in 58 balls, with two fours) helped England secure a thrilling three wicket win with seven balls left.

Root was given the 'Player of the Match' award. England leads the series of three matches by 2-0.

