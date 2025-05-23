Image Credit : Getty

England batting star Joe Root has recently achieved the feat of becoming the fastest batter to complete 13,000 runs in Test Cricket. He accomplished this milestone in the first innings of the one-off match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on Thursday, May 22.

Root completed 13000 Test runs in 153 matches, surpassing former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis’s previous record of 159 matches to the milestone. Joe Root’s tally currently stands at 13006 runs, including 36 centuries in 153 matches. He needed just 372 runs to overtake Kallis, Rahul Dravid, and Ricky Ponting’s tallies and move to the second spot on the all-time chart of most Test runs. However, the debate is whether Root can break Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 15921 runs.

With 2916 runs required for Joe Root to surpass Tendulkar’s Test record, the question is whether Joe Root can close this gap?