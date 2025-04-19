Image Credit : Getty

If making a comeback from setback is an art, Delhi Capitals batter Karun Nair’s name would be on the canvas of cricket’s greatest comebacks. Karun Nair has been on the redemption mode over the past one year, with an aim of making a comeback to Team India.

Nair was shot to fame when he became just the second Indian batter after Virender Sehwag to score a Test triple century, achieving a remarkable feat in the Chennai Test against England in Test. Thereafter, he failed to maintain consistent performance, resulting in getting dropped from the India squad. Since then, The Karnataka batter, who plays for Vidarbha in domestic cricket, has never been on selectors.

Over the last couple of years, especially from 2024, Karun Nair has managed to grab the attention of the selectors with his exceptional performance in domestic cricket. We have got you covered 5 reasons why Delhi Capitals batter deserves a second shot at glory.