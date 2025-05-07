Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) took to X and said, “Thank you, Captain. End of an era in whites! Rohit Sharma bids adieu to Test cricket. He will continue to lead India in ODIs. We are proud of you Hitman.”

Following Rohit Sharma’s retirement, tributes have poured in from across the cricketing world, celebrating the legacy of one of India’s most successful Test captains. Fondly known as the ‘Hitman’, Rohit Sharma led India to the World Test Championship Finals in 2023 and has also maintained an undefeated run at home as captain. The retirement comes after reports of his sacking from the captaincy duties in the longest format of the game emerged on Wednesday.

IPL franchises also paid their tributes on social media. Mumbai Indians, who the player represent in the competition, said, it was a privilege watching him in Test cricket. “Cap 280, Jersey 45, Bowing out from Test cricket. It was a privilege watching you in India whites, Ro!”

Chennai Super Kings, sharing the time of the announcement–which was when MS Dhoni announced his retirement as well, said, “A leader who shaped a generation! Thank you for your stride in whites, Rohit. #19:29”

Punjab Kings said that the 37-year-old would forever be in our hearts. “45 on the back! Forever in our hearts! Thank you RO!” They also shared an edit of Rohit's test innings.

Cricketer Dhruv Jurel, who represents Rajasthan Royals in this year’s IPL, expressed his retirement wishes to Rohit in an Instagram post and said, “Always my first skipper.” Rishabh Pant, in an emotional post, said, “Your presence and impact will echo in that dressing room forever, much love.” Mayank Agarwal said he was glad to have shared the memories in whites with Rohit. “The walks from the pavilion, the silent understanding between the 22 yards, the shared laughs in the dressing room, and the dominating mindset in the middle. Glad to have shared these memories in the whites with you.”

Sports journalist Bharat Sundaresan noted,” An average of 40.57 in 67 tests, mostly as opener during a tough period for Test openers worldwide, speaks of a good record for Rohit Sharma but still feel it was a largely unfulfilled Test career with regards to the promise it held before it started and also once it kicked off.”

Thanking Rohit, a fan on X commended his re-emergence as the red ball cricketer. “One of the finest openers in this generation,” he added.