Gautam Gambhir addresses speculations surrounding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future in Test cricket, emphasizing performance over age. He emphasized that the decision to retire rests with the players, not selectors or coaches.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has opened up on the future of two Indian batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in international cricket. Kohli and Rohit are currently playing for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Two mainstays of the Indian batting line-up will return to international duties after the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League when Team India tour England for the five-match Test series, which is scheduled to take place on June 20. However, there has been discussion on the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, especially in Test cricket after the batting duo dismal series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli began the Australia Test tour on a great note with a century in Perth, but failed to maintain consistency in the next four matches, eventually amassing just 190 runs at an average of 23.75 in 9 innings. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, had a disastrous Test tour, scoring just 31 runs at an abysmal average of 6.2 in five innings. Due to poor form, the Indian skipper decided to opt out of the series decider in Sydney and handed over captaincy to Jasprit Bumrah.

Gambhir puts Kohli and Rohit’s future speculations to rest

Speaking at the ABP News' 'India At 2047' Summit, Gautam Gambhir was asked about Test futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In response, India head coach stated that the two batting stalwarts will be in the team till the time they keep performing, adding that coach and selectors do not have the right to make the call on their future.

“Till the time they (Rohit and Kohli) are performing, they should be a part of the team. When you start and when you end, is your individual decision." Gambhir said at the event.

"No coach, no selector, no BCCI can tell you when you should call it quits. If you perform, then why 40, you can jolly well play till 45, who's stopping you?" he quipped.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are currently 36 and 38 years of age, respectively and their form has often come under scrutiny in Test cricket. However, Gambhir’s firm backing of the duo sends clear message that performance is a sole criteria for the selection rather than age. Kohli and Rohit Sharma were in brilliant form in India’s Champions Trophy title run in March this year.

Virat Kohli was the second-highest run-getter for India with 218 runs, including century against Pakistan, while Rohit Sharma scored 180 runs, including a 76-run knock against New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium.

Gautam Gambhir on team selection for England tour

Amid the ongoing IPL 2025, all eyes are on the squad selection for the England Test tour, which is likely to be announced by the BCCI in the second week of May. When asked about the selections, Gambhir stated that it is not the job of the coach, but it is of selectors to pick the squad for the England Test tour.

“First things first, a coach's job isn't selecting the team. It is the job of selectors to select. The coach only selects the 11 who will play a match. Neither those who coached before me were selectors nor am I a selector," India head coach said.

After two consecutive Test series defeats against New Zealand and Australia, Team India will look to bounce back strongly in the upcoming five-match Test series against England. It is a crucial assignment for Gautam Gambhir as Team India has not won a Test series in England since 2007.

Rohit Sharma expressed his desire to lead Team India in the England Test tour, which is not yet confirmed. However, there is likely to be a change in vice-captaincy as Shubman Gill is expected to be groomed as the next Test captain, potentially starting as a vice-captain for the England tour. Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to be given any leadership responsibility due to his to his recurring workload management concerns and previous injuries.