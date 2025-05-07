- Home
Rohit Sharma retires: From Jasprit Bumrah to Shubman Gill - Who will be India's next Test captain?
With Rohit Sharma retiring from Tests, India must choose a new red-ball captain ahead of the England series.
Who Will Lead India in Tests After Rohit Sharma?
With Rohit Sharma announcing his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, the spotlight now shifts to who will take over the reins of India’s red-ball team. The veteran opener’s exit creates a leadership vacuum just months before India’s crucial five-Test series in England.
"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," he posted on Instagram with a picture of his Test cap.
The BCCI and team management now have a crucial decision to make, with several potential candidates in the fray—each offering a different blend of experience, temperament, and leadership style.
Here's a closer look at the frontrunners:
1. Jasprit Bumrah
India’s premier fast bowler and current vice-captain in the Test side, Bumrah has already led India in Tests—most notably during the 2022 tour of England, where he captained the side in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston. He also captained the side during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024, with Rohit Sharma rested for the series.
He remains the only fast bowler since Kapil Dev to lead India in Test cricket and is now widely regarded as the frontrunner to take over the role full-time. Known for his calm demeanour and sharp cricketing brain, Bumrah commands respect across the dressing room. However, concerns around workload and injury management may weigh against a full-time captaincy role.
2. Shubman Gill
Seen as the face of India’s next generation, Gill is a long-term captaincy prospect. While he is yet to captain India at the senior level, his maturity and tactical awareness have drawn praise. He has experience leading Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League and is being groomed as a future leader. However, his limited experience and inconsistent form in Tests may go against an immediate promotion.
3. KL Rahul
A senior figure in the Indian setup, KL Rahul has captained the side in various formats and is seen as a reliable leader. He has led India in two Tests previously and has experience leading Karnataka in domestic cricket. Rahul’s composed leadership style and ability to contribute across formats make him a strong candidate, though questions over his place in the Test XI, especially in overseas conditions, could be a factor.
4. Rishabh Pant
Back after a lengthy injury layoff, Pant is another potential leader who brings aggression and flair. The wicketkeeper-batter has been a match-winner for India in Tests and enjoys strong support within the team. He currently leads Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and is known for his fearless approach. However, his fitness and workload management post-injury might prompt the selectors to ease him back into the squad before handing him leadership duties.
The selectors, in consultation with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, will have to balance experience, form, fitness, and long-term vision in naming the next Test skipper. With the England tour looming, an announcement is expected soon.