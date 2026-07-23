The Durand Cup is back, and it's starting with the massive Kolkata Derby on July 25. The organisers have just announced key details about tickets for the big match. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will each get 5,000 tickets.

Durand Cup 2026: The wait is over! The historic Durand Cup is all set to begin on July 25. And this time, the 135th edition of the tournament is kicking off with the biggest match of them all – the Kolkata Derby. This is the game that splits Bengal in two, a clash of legacy and pride that is one of Asia's most famous football rivalries.

The two giants, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, will face off at Kolkata's Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, July 25, at 5 PM. And now, the Durand authorities have made a major announcement regarding the tickets for this high-voltage match.

Big announcement on Kolkata Derby tickets!

A press conference was held on Wednesday at Fort William, the headquarters of the Indian Army's Eastern Command in Kolkata. At the event, it was announced that both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be given 5,000 tickets each for their fans.

Representing the Indian Army were Major General Dinesh Kumar Singh and Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, among other officials. The Durand Cup is jointly organised by the Indian Army and the state government. From the government's side, Rajesh Pandey, Additional Chief Secretary for Sports, Youth Welfare, and Cooperation, and Dr. Indranil Khan, the state's Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, were present.

CM Suvendu Adhikari may inaugurate the Durand Cup

Speaking to reporters, Sports Minister Dr. Indranil Khan said, “During the World Cup, we all supported Brazil, Argentina, Spain, or Portugal. Now it’s time to come together and cheer for our own country's football and our own clubs. Let's all watch the matches together from the gallery. That will be the best feeling.”

He also assured fans about the arrangements. “There will be drinking water for everyone, from supporters to VIPs, everyone will drink the same water. I will personally check it first. The match timings are also good, so getting back home won't be a problem. We have already spoken to the transport department to arrange for extra buses.”

He added, "If everything goes according to plan, the 135th Durand Cup will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari himself."

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