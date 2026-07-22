Three athletes from the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre—Tapan Mohanty, Tapeswaranath Das, and Olympian Pranati Nayak—have been selected to represent India in artistic gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Three athletes of Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre (Odisha AM/NS GHPC) are set to represent India in the Commonwealth Games 2026 to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2. Out of the eight athletes in the artistic gymnastics category, three athletes -- Tapan Mohanty, Tapeswaranath Das and Olympian Pranati Nayak are part of the Odisha AM/NS GHPC, according to a press release.

Tapan Mohanty and Tapeswaranath Das are part of the India Men's Team in the Men's Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) category. Olympian Pranati Nayak is part of the India Women's Team in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) category.

This achievement highlights the dedication and hard work of the athletes, and the world-class training and holistic development provided at the Odisha AM/NS GHPC, which continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing young talent and elevating Gymnastics in India.

AM/NS India Lauds Gymnasts' Selection

Ashutosh Telang, Director & Vice President - HR & Administration, AM/NS India, said the selection of three Odisha AM/NS GHPC athletes for the Commonwealth Games is a proud milestone, adding that it reflects the centre's world-class training and holistic development while wishing the gymnasts success on the global stage.

"Having three athletes from our Odisha AM/NS GHPC competing at the Commonwealth Games is a proud milestone for us. Tapan Mohanty, Tapeswaranath Das, and Olympian Pranati Nayak exemplify the excellence, discipline, and resilience nurtured at our Centre. Their achievement reflects the world-class training and holistic development ecosystem we have built in Odisha. On behalf of AM/NS India, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them and wish them all the very best as they showcase their talent on the global stage," he said.

A Track Record of Success

The athletes of the Odisha AM/NS GHPC have been achieving laurels in various prestigious international and national platforms such as International Continental Cup 2026, Lisbon, Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championship 2025, FIG World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Turkey, Artistic Gymnastics National Championships 2025 - 2026, etc. showcasing the centre's consistent performance and readiness for the global stage. (ANI)