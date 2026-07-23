Bangladesh have been dealt a major blow as pace spearhead Ebadot Hossain is set to miss the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The series starts in Darwin on August 13.

Major Blows and Injury Concerns for Bangladesh

Bangladesh have been dealt a major blow ahead of next month's Test series against Australia, with pace spearhead Ebadot Hossain set to miss the series. Bangladesh are scheduled to face Australia in a two-match Test series starting in Darwin on August 13 as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Ebadot will remain in Bangladesh as he prepares to welcome his first child, as per the ICC website.

Bangladesh remain uncertain over the availability of star pacer Nahid Rana for the opening Test against Australia as they await the results of scans on his side injury. However, the team is optimistic experienced batter Litton Das will overcome a calf complaint in time for the series.

Tour Preparations and Coach's Outlook

Bangladesh are due to arrive in Australia early next month before a three-day warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI in Darwin from August 3. That contest will provide Bangladesh with some valuable practice ahead of the first Test at the same venue and batting coach Mohammad Ashraful is hoping he will have a full complement of players to choose from.

"It will be tough in Australia, but the positive is that we will travel there early...10-12 days in advance," Ashraful said as per the ICC website. "We will have the opportunity to play a three-day practice match, and hopefully, if all our players are fit, we will be able to perform well there," he added.

Confidence in Batting Unit Despite Struggles

While Bangladesh's pace attack has drawn widespread praise for the team's impressive recent performances, Ashraful has also expressed confidence in the batting unit despite its struggles in the recent Test against Zimbabwe in Harare, where the visitors were bowled out for just 140 and 185 in a heavy defeat. He believes the batters can bounce back against Australia, pointing to their impressive displays during Bangladesh's 2-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan in May.

"Our batters did really well over the last seven months. One series can go wrong; one Test match went bad, but in the four Tests before that, our batters played extremely well," he said. "See, we can lose one or two games in different conditions. After playing so well over the last seven months, there is no reason to be demoralised after losing one or two matches, I believe. Obviously, they have gained experience from playing in different conditions," he concluded. (ANI)