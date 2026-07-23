The 135th Durand Cup Trophy Tour concluded in Kolkata. The tournament begins on July 25 with the iconic Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. A state minister praised the Indian Army for promoting Indian football through the event.

Durand Cup Trophy Tour Concludes in Kolkata

The Trophy Tour of the 135th Durand Cup reached Kolkata on Wednesday, completing its journey across all five host cities ahead of the kickoff of Asia's oldest football tournament on July 25.

The tournament will begin with the iconic Kolkata Derby, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on East Bengal FC in the opening match.

State Minister Highlights Bengal's Football Passion

Highlighting Bengal's deep passion for football, State Minister Indranil Khan said the focus has now moved from international teams to the 135th Durand Cup. He expressed gratitude to the Indian Army and the Government of India for choosing Kolkata and West Bengal as key hosts, calling it a significant step towards promoting Indian football.

"Football is the favourite sport in Bengal. During the World Cup, many supported teams like Argentina, Brazil, Spain and Portugal, but now the focus is on Indian football and India's biggest football tournament, the Durand Cup. The Indian Army has chosen Kolkata and West Bengal to host several matches, and we are grateful to the Indian Army and the Government of India for this initiative to promote football," Khan told ANI.

Tournament Schedule and Details

"The Durand Cup trophy was unveiled by the President. The tournament begins on 25 July, with matches being held across different venues... The final will be played on 23 August," Maj Gen Dinesh Kumar Singh told ANI.

Featuring 24 teams across six groups and five host cities, the tournament will be played from July 25 to August 23, bringing together India's leading clubs, Services teams, emerging football institutions and international participation in a month-long celebration of football, according to a press release.

Hosted across Kolkata, Ranchi, Imphal, Shillong and Guwahati, this year's Durand Cup once again reflects the tournament's expanding national footprint while remaining firmly rooted in the football heartlands of eastern and northeastern India.

Kolkata, the home of the Durand Cup since 2019, will once again occupy centre stage by hosting Groups A and B, the tournament opener, two quarter-finals, the first semi-final and the Final.

(ANI)