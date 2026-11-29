Dubai Capitals secured a six-wicket win over the Gulf Giants in the ILT20, handing them their first defeat. Key performances from Faf du Plessis and Marcus Stoinis anchored the successful chase of the 177-run target at Dubai Stadium.

Dubai [UAE], November 29 (ANI): Dubai Capitals beat Gulf Giants by six wickets in ILT20 Season 5 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, handing the Giants their first defeat of the season. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 63 off 49 anchored the Giants' 176/5, with Heinrich Klaasen (44 off 29), and David Miller (42* off 23) adding late runs. Tymal Mills (2/40) and Noor Ahmad (1/25) led the Capitals' bowling. In reply, Faf du Plessis (51 off 38) and Marcus Stoinis (47 off 27) set up the chase, and Rovman Powell's unbeaten 26 off 10 finished it with eight balls to spare, as per a press release. Meanwhile, the Giants took the field wearing their family members' names on their jerseys, part of "Real Giants Behind Our Giants", an initiative celebrating the families who have supported their players through their journeys.

Chasing 177, the Capitals lost Masood Gurbaz (9 off 9) to Azmatullah Omarzai at the start of the third over. Du Plessis and Max Holden (14 off 12) then took them to 47/1 at the end of the powerplay, before Tabraiz Shamsi removed Holden in the eighth over to end a 43-run stand. The Capitals took 16 off Akeal Hosein's ninth over, and du Plessis brought up his fifty off 36 balls. The Giants hit back, giving away just 13 runs in the next three overs, before Alzarri Joseph removed du Plessis (51 off 38) in the 13th to make it 97/3. Stoinis and skipper Sam Billings (25* off 16) then swung the momentum back with a 45-run stand in 24 balls, taking 18 off the 15th over, bowled by David Wiese. Omarzai removed Stoinis in the 17th to leave the Capitals needing 35 off 21 balls. Powell hit his first ball for six, and he and Billings each cleared the ropes in a 15-run 18th over from Joseph. With 13 needed off the last two overs, Powell finished the job in style, hitting Omarzai for a four and a six off consecutive balls to seal the win with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, put in to bat, the Gulf Giants were rocked at the start. Ibrahim Zadran (2 off 4) was run out by Stoinis off his own bowling in the first over, and Liam Livingstone (0 off 2) fell to Mills in the second, leaving them at 5/2. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Omarzai (11 off 12) steadied the innings with a 46-run stand in 36 balls, taking 18 off the sixth over as the Giants finished the powerplay on 46/2. Noor ended the partnership in the eighth over, and the Capitals gave away just 10 runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth overs to leave the Giants at 56/3. Gurbaz then shifted gears alongside skipper Klaasen, bringing up his fifty off 40 balls as the pair added 79 off just 43 balls, but Mills broke the partnership in the 15th over with the wicket of Gurbaz. Noor conceded just two runs in the 16th, but Miller kept the Giants moving with his skipper. Dushmantha Chameera removed Klaasen in the 19th, and Miller took 17 off Karim Janat's final over with two fours and a six to lift the Giants to 176/5.

Player of the Match Marcus Stoinis said, "We lost a few games in the tournament, and even in our bowling innings the control went back and forth, so it was an important game for us, and it's nice to get over the line. With the ball, we started well, lost a bit of control but won it back, and we didn't collapse under pressure. David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen batted really well, but we kept enough control. It's a cliché, but as an older cricketer, I know the simple stuff wins games. You build a few partnerships, take the game deeper, and it seems to work."

Gulf Giants skipper Heinrich Klaasen said, "It's tough at the moment, and we have to do our homework, but I felt we were a little off our plan with the ball. We had a decent score on the board, maybe just above par, and we bowled well up front, but in the middle overs we went away from our plans. It was better to take the pace off, and we went with pace for the majority. It's just about getting the plan right."

Brief scores: Dubai Capitals beat Gulf Giants by six wickets. (ANI)