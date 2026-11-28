Sonipat Stars have bolstered their squad for the second season of the Kabaddi Champions League by signing experienced players Surender Nada and Jaideep Dahiya, aiming to strengthen the team's leadership and competitive edge.

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Sonipat Stars are gearing up for the second season of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) with the association of experienced Indian kabaddi players Surender Nada and Jaideep Dahiya, according to a press release. The duo’s presence is expected to add experience, leadership and strength to the Sonipat-based franchise. Surender Nada, one of India’s prominent kabaddi defenders, has represented the country at the international level and earned recognition for his defensive abilities. Jaideep Dahiya has also established himself as a notable name in Indian kabaddi through his performances and competitive experience.

Sonipat Stars co-owner Somesh Mittal said the association of Surender Nada and Jaideep Dahiya would strengthen the team, citing their experience, talent and winning mindset. He added that the franchise aims to represent Sonipat's sporting spirit and is confident their presence will make the season special for the team and its supporters. “Having Surender Nada and Jaideep Dahiya together is a significant boost for Sonipat Stars. Both players bring tremendous experience, talent and a winning mindset. We want to build a team that represents the sporting spirit of Sonipat and competes with determination. We are confident that their presence will make this season special for our franchise and supporters,” he said.

Co-owner Aditya Goel added, “The association of Surender Nada and Jaideep Dahiya reflects our ambition and vision for KCL Season 2. Both are established names in Indian kabaddi, and their experience will be valuable for the team. Our focus is on building a strong combination of experienced players and emerging talent. We want Sonipat Stars to emerge as a competitive franchise and give kabaddi fans plenty to cheer about.”

The second season of the Kabaddi Champions League is expected to feature several established kabaddi players alongside emerging talent, providing a competitive platform for athletes to showcase their abilities. With Surender Nada and Jaideep Dahiya in their ranks, Sonipat Stars will look to make a strong impression in the upcoming edition of the league.