India secured a record fourth Asian Champions Trophy title by defeating China 3-1. Deepika led the scoring with two goals, crowning a historic year for Indian women's hockey that includes LA 2028 Olympic qualification.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey Team capped a historic year in emphatic fashion, defeating China 3-1 in the final of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 on Saturday to secure a record fourth title in the continental competition. The triumph marked another significant milestone in a remarkable year for Indian women's hockey, with the hosts adding another Asian crown to their distinguished collection of achievements this year, according to a press release. Deepika starred once again with two goals, while Ishika added one to India’s final tally. Hockey India announced a cash award of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff.

China began with considerable intent, established an early foothold in midfield and looked to dictate the tempo through patient circulation across the backline. Operating in a 4-3-3 structure, China's early possession made it difficult for India to establish sustained attacking sequences, with China retaining the ball well and committing players forward whenever the opportunity presented itself. China earned a penalty corner in the opening minute, but India responded with an important defensive intervention from Sunelita Toppo, whose early reading of the situation helped avert the immediate threat. Nikki Pradhan also showed encouraging defensive awareness to contain the Chinese advances and maintain India's defensive shape. Captain Salima Tete helped keep possession alive in midfield as India gradually found greater room in their build-up and began looking for openings in the opposition's half. The opening quarter consequently ended goalless, with the visitors having enjoyed the greater share of territorial control.

India returned with greater attacking intent in the second quarter by pressing higher in an effort to regain possession and prevent China from settling into their preferred rhythm. The Chinese, however, remained disciplined in their defensive organisation, with Yujun Chen contributing important work at the back and Jiaxin Feng offering a presence further forward. The breakthrough came from a penalty corner in the 25th minute. Dandan Zuo supplied the ball into the circle, where Yujun Chen made the decisive deflection to put China ahead. China carried their 1–0 advantage into half-time.

India emerged from the interval with renewed purpose. But Xue Zhang continued to make important interceptions for the visitors, and Wei Qixiao led China's efforts to maintain their composure while protecting their advantage. India's persistence eventually brought its reward in the 38th minute. After Ishika helped earn a penalty corner in the 38th minute, Deepika converted to draw the hosts level at 1–1. The equaliser brought a noticeable shift in momentum, with India increasing the intensity of their play and finding greater conviction in the attacking third. The hosts then completed their turnaround through a well-constructed field goal in the 42nd minute. Neha was instrumental in the build-up, with Lalremsiami providing an attacking option on the left as India worked the ball into a promising position. Ishika finished the move to put India ahead for the first time in the contest. Barely a minute later, Deepika struck again, converting another penalty corner in the 43rd minute to extend India's advantage to 3–1.

The final quarter saw India continue to threaten, with Baljeet Kaur effective in her work down the left flank. On the other hand, India maintained their composure and defensive discipline through the closing stages to preserve their two-goal advantage and secure the championship. The victory rounded off a remarkable year for Indian women's hockey in which the team has achieved several notable firsts and milestones on the international stage. From ending a 44-year wait for Asian Games gold and lifting the FIH Nations Cup to finishing fifth at the FIH Women's World Cup (their best showing in 52 years), the Indian women have had a year to remember. Add to that a climb to their highest-ever world ranking of fourth and qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, and there is little doubt that 2026 will hold a special place in the history of Indian hockey. A record fourth Women's Asian Champions Trophy title in Bhopal was a fitting way to bring a remarkable year to a close. Earlier in the day, Japan defeated Malaysia 5–2 to secure a bronze medal, with Risa Sasaki scoring a hat-trick.

Individual Awards:

- Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Kudo Yu (Japan)

- JSW Rising Star of the Tournament: Wei Qixiao (China)

- Top Scorer of the Tournament: Deepika (India)

- Madhya Pradesh Player of the Tournament: Deepika (India). (ANI)