Defending champion D Gukesh and challenger Javokhir Sindarov drew Game 4 of the World Chess Championship. The match is now tied at 2-2 following a highly accurate strategic battle in a queen endgame that lasted 34 moves.

Geneva [Switzerland], November 29 (ANI): Challenger Javokhir Sindarov held defending champion D Gukesh to a draw in Game 4 of the World Chess Championship on Saturday in a queen endgame to take the score to 2-2. Gukesh was the one pressing in the game with the white pieces, but highly accurate play by Sindarov led to a draw again. The Uzbek GM opted for the Petrov Defence; however, Gukesh came prepared with a unique 5. Be2, a move which has not been played at the top level, forcing Sindarov to think for 18 minutes before replying with Nc6.

Game 4 | Salesforce FIDE World Championship ◽️White: Gukesh D 🇮🇳 ◾️Black: Javokhir Sindarov 🇺🇿 ⚔️ Result: 0.5-0.5 ♟ Match score: 2-2 ↔️ Game length: 34 moves 📖 Opening: Petrov's Defense ⚙️ Variation: Modern Attack #GukeshSindarov https://t.co/xHdaAHHPMa — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 28, 2026

To drag Gukesh out of his preparation, Sindarov went 6…a6. Gukesh again brought in an interesting idea with 9. Qb1, in a way, forcing a knight trade with 9…Nxc3 10. bxc3. After Sindarov’s 10…Qc3, Gukesh spent 25 minutes to play 11. a4. However, he was still leading on the clock. After the second pair of knights and the dark-square bishops were exchanged, black’s Queen and bishop battery eyed the h3 pawn. However, it was not a real threat, as Bxh3 would be met with Re7 with a tempo on the queen. On move 22, Gukesh went Rae1 instead of Qc5 or Qc3 and took the game closer to a draw. After exchanging the remaining pair of rooks and bishops, the queen endgame led to a draw in 34 moves.

While 9. Qb1 was optically a “weird-looking move,” as described by GM Wesley So in an X post; after the game, Gukesh said, "Qb1 is so beautiful I just had to play it." Although the game remained objectively equal throughout, Gukesh opted for 5. Be2 in the opening and later Qb1, which were the highlights and surprised players and chess experts around the world. On Sunday, Sindarov will have the white pieces for Game 5. (ANI)