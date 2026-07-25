Kris Srikkanth backed Mohammed Siraj for the 2027 ODI World Cup, citing his suitability for South African pitches. He also noted the tournament's immense importance for new ODI skipper Shubman Gill, calling it the 'main' World Cup.

Srikkanth backs Siraj for 2027 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth backed the selection of pacer Mohammed Siraj for the 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, saying that in South African conditions, India will need bowlers who can use the full strength of their shoulders and wrists to hit the deck. Siraj, who has played 50 ODIs and taken 76 wickets at an average of over 25, has been used sparingly in limited-overs cricket over last three years or so, playing just nine ODIs since the 2023 World Cup final and missing the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Siraj did feature in three ODIs against New Zealand earlier this year and also played one match in the ICC T20 World Cup, which India won. However, pacers Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Brar have also found their way in the limited-overs set-up.

Speaking in a video by Star Sports, Srikkanth said on Siraj that, "What I am saying is that he should be picked. Because in South African conditions, bowlers like Siraj--who hit the deck using their wrist like this--are exactly what is needed. If you just run in and bowl "softly" or try to swing it by pitching it up too much, you will get hammered in South Africa. "So there, you need those "shoulder" bowlers, or the Jofra Archer-type of bowlers. That is the kind you should look for. Using the wrist is key. A whippy bowler! Coming in like that and hitting the deck with a "snap"--you can actually hear that sound," he added.

'50-over World Cup is very important for Gill'

Srikkanth also said that the upcoming 50-over World Cup is extremely important for skipper Shubman Gill, who took over the ODI side from Rohit Sharma post ICC Champions Trophy win under the latter. Noting that Team India has been missing the thrill of winning the 50-over World Cup since their last triumph in 2011, the tournament will be important for Gill, and he will have to take a lot of resposibility.

"Very important (2027 WC for Gill). Because in all fairness, he is a good captain and a good player. In One-Day Internationals, he is a fantastic player. Gill has been playing superbly. So, regarding this important responsibility--see, the most important thing, even if you look at it from an Indian point of view now, is that every Indian wants to win the World Cup. No matter how many T20 World Cups you might win, it is not the same as winning that "main" World Cup. That is the 50-over World Cup; that is the major World Cup, right? There is no thrill in life quite like winning that. So, I think for Shubman Gill, it is very, very important," he added.

However, for Gill, life as an ODI captain has not been great so far, with series losses to Australia and England away from home and a series loss to New Zealand at home putting a blot on his CV as a captain, despite more promise delivered as a Test captain.

As an ODI captain, he has made 604 runs in 12 matches and 11 innings at an average of 67.11, including a century and five fifties. This year in nine ODIs, Gill has scored 561 runs in nine ODIs and eight innings at an average of 93.50 and a strike rate of 110.65, with a century and five fifties, with a best score of 154. (ANI)