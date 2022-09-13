Did Dana White place a bet on Jake Paul losing to Ben Askren in 2021?

Jake Paul has stated that he is owed $1 million from UFC President Dana White, as the latter had bet against the former in 2021 during his bout against Ben Askren. Paul wants White to double it up in his upcoming fight against Anderson Silva.

American professional boxer Jake Paul is one of the fast-rising boxers in the sport, alongside his brother Logan Paul. As for his professional boxing record is concerned, he is unbeaten 5-0, having beaten AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice). On the other hand, as far as his bout against Askren is concerned, which took place last December at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, he won via technical knockout (TKO). Recently, Jake revealed that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White had bet against him during the Askren bout and that the former owes him $1 million.

Also, Jake wants White to double up in his upcoming fight against former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva on October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. While Jake did defeat the former UFC mixed martial artist, it appears that as far as White’s bet is concerned, it was nothing more than a reckless statement, while he never placed an official bet.

During Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin Podcast, Jake said, “Dana, I know you’re watching, bro. You still owe me a million dollars when you bet against me on Ben Askren, but I want you to come out of hiding. Stop being a b****, make a bet against Anderson and me, and pay up this time because you didn’t think I’d take this fight. So, let’s make a bet, let’s put a mill, let’s put two mil [million] let’s, let’s put five mil on it, but I bet you won’t, Dana, because you’re a b****.”

As for Jake’s bout against Silva, White said during a UFC presser, “I don’t give a s*** what they do, you know what I mean? But, if he’s fighting Anderson Silva, if that’s true, it’s about time. He’s got a real fight on his hands, regardless of how old Anderson is. Yeah, that’s a real fight.”

At another conference, White had mentioned, “I f****** guarantee you this, you ain’t going to see Jake Paul calling Anderson Silva out. That I f****** promise you. He’s his size, and he’s good. He’s old, which Jake Paul likes, to fight old guys that are too small and that are positively washed up.”