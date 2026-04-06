Delhi Capitals collaborated with rapper KR$NA to launch 'Dilli Re, Welcome to Tiger Territory', a new track for IPL 2026. It's an extension of the 'Roar Macha' anthem, reflecting Delhi's desi hip-hop culture to connect with fans.

Ahead of their first home match of IPL 2026 on Saturday, the Delhi Capitals collaborated with rapper and songwriter KR$NA to present 'Dilli Re, Welcome to Tiger Territory', a track that captures the pulse, personality, and evolving cultural fabric of the capital.

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The track was conceptualised as an extension of the franchise's iconic 'Roar Macha' anthem, building on its energy while introducing a fresh, contemporary sound rooted in Delhi's thriving desi hip-hop scene. Known for his lyrical sharpness and deep connection with the city, KR$NA adds an authentic and modern edge to the Tigers' narrative. This collaboration builds on Delhi Capitals' commitment to celebrating the many identities of the capital while staying fan-first in its approach. It complements the franchise's existing identity and adds another cultural layer to how the team connects with its fans, both on and off the field.

Reflecting an Evolving Energy

Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, as quoted by a press release, "Delhi has always had its own voice, loud, unapologetic, and impossible to ignore. Roar Macha continues to be our anthem and sits at the heart of everything we do. What excites us about Dilli Re is what it represents for the city today. The way Delhi expresses itself is constantly evolving, and as a team, it is important for us to reflect that energy in an authentic way. Working with KR$NA, someone who has grown with the city and represents that voice so strongly, allowed us to do exactly that."

Bringing 'Dilli' to the Forefront

Speaking on the collaboration, KR$NA said, "Dilli is home, and its energy is unmatched. Desi hip hop from the city has its own identity, raw, real, and unapologetic. Working with Delhi Capitals on this track was about bringing that side of Dilli to the forefront and creating something that fans can truly connect with. I'm looking forward to an exciting season and cheering our boys all the way."

(ANI)