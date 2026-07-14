Ahead of the high-voltage Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup semi-final, coach Lionel Scaloni is keeping his cool. He says it's 'just a football match' and that his team will fight till the very end, despite the rising off-field tensions.

Argentina vs England: Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni is pretty confident ahead of the World Cup semi-final. The team is set to face England in the second semi-final on July 16 at the Atlanta Stadium. Off the field, the rivalry is already heating up, with fans from both countries bringing up the old Falkland Islands war. The atmosphere for this World Cup 2026 match is getting intense.

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“We will fight till the end”

But despite all this hype, Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni is as calm as ever, just like his usual self on the sidelines, even when his team scores. Scaloni said, “It's just a football match. So I want to see it as a football match.

Literally, it is a football match and we are playing against a tough opponent. They have an extraordinary coach who understands the game well. That's all I'll say.” It's worth remembering that the legendary Argentine footballer Maradona scored one of the best goals of his life against England. Now, Argentina is facing the same team in a World Cup semi-final.

Coach Scaloni's big message before the England match

The coach added, “Our willpower is very strong. We never wanted the match to go to penalties. So how we played isn't the main thing. What matters is the determination and hunger to win. Now that we're in the semi-finals, we can't take anything lightly.

Yes, it's true we have every reason to be happy. We are satisfied and excited. For now, we are just focused on giving our best in the next match. We will fight till the end. We want to use all our strength.”

Let's look at the stats. In this World Cup, Argentina has played 6 matches and won all of them. They've scored a total of 14 goals and conceded only 6, with two clean sheets. On the other hand, England has played 6 matches, winning five and drawing one. They've scored 12 goals and conceded 8, also with two clean sheets.