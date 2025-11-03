India won its first-ever ICC Women's World Cup, beating South Africa by 52 runs. All-round performances by Shafali Sharma (87, 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58, 5/39) and key fielding from Amanjot Kaur sealed the historic victory in Navi Mumbai.

India all-rounder Amanjot Kaur received the best fielder of the match medal for her exceptional fielding skills display during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Kaur ran out the South African opener Tazmin Brits to shift momentum towards India and took a stunning catch of Proteas skipper and the leading run scorer of the Women's CWC 2025, Laura Wolvaardt. Kaur's catch eventually won India the final. India's years-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally came to an end after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

Amanjot Kaur's Stellar Campaign

Kaur finished her Women's CWC campaign with six wickets in seven matches at an average of 45.66 and 146 runs in seven innings at an average of 36.50 with a best score of 57.

India's Dominant Batting Display

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was on a strong platform at 166/2. A 52-run stand between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 29 balls, with two fours) and Deepti Sharma took India beyond the 200-run mark. A final flourish by Deepti (58 in 58 balls, with three fours and a six) and Richa Ghosh (34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India reach 298/7 in their 50 overs. Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was the leading wicket-taker for SA.

Clinical Bowling Seals Historic Win

During the run-chase, a fifty-run stand started things for SA, with Tazmin Brits (23 in 35 balls, with two fours and a six) being the first victim. Eventually, despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt's dominance, the golden arms of Shafali Verma (2/36) and Shree Charani reduced SA to 148/5. Wolvaardt had a 61-run stand for the sixth-wicket with Annerie Dercksen (37 in 35 balls, with a four and two sixes), which slowly started to rebuild pressure on India. Wolvaardt (101 in 98 balls, with 11 fours and a six) continued her red-hot form, bringing up her century after having registered 169 against England in the semifinal just a few days back. However, a game-changing spell from Deepti removed both set batters and had Proteas struggling at 221/8. She became the first Indian woman with a WC final four-fer. Deepti (5/39) eventually managed to convert it into a fiver, as India made history to win their maiden WC title by bundling out SA for 246 runs. (ANI)