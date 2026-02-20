Following J&K's historic Ranji Trophy final qualification, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami shared tips with the team. He offered focused advice to pacer Aquib Nabi Dar, whose nine-wicket haul was decisive in the win against Bengal.

Following Jammu and Kashmir's historic qualification for the Ranji Trophy final, Indian veteran pacer Mohammed Shami shared some tips, insights and memories with ecstatic J-K players, particularly batter Abdul Samad and pacer Aquib Nabi Dar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nabi's remarkable nine-wicket haul, which included a first-innings fifer and important batting contributions from skipper Paras Dogra and Abdul Samad, proved decisive as J-K defeated a star-studded, in-form Bengal unit at their own backyard by six wickets to march into their first-ever Ranji Trophy final a couple of days back.

Shami's Advice to J&K Stars

In a video shared by the BCCI Domestic X handle, Shami was seen interacting with Jammu and Kashmir players post-match.

To Nabi, Shami offered focused advice on line and length, saying he should concentrate on hitting the stumps and "forget everything else". "No problem. Swing-wise, length-wise, or... I mean, how much to bowl, which ball to bowl, forget about that. Forget about the 22 yards, thinking the pitch is like this or that. From your run-up, your focus should be on the stumps. Forget everything else, what is happening here, what is happening there. There is no problem with the run-up. If there is a problem with it, we will see then," Shami said. https://x.com/BCCIdomestic/status/2024700978432463253

Aquib Nabi's Stellar Performance

Aquib Nabi is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, claiming 55 wickets in nine matches at an average of 12.72, including six five-wicket hauls and four four-wicket hauls, with best figures of 7/24.

Shami's Ranji Campaign

On the other hand, Shami ended his Ranji campaign with 37 wickets in seven matches at an average of 16.72, with a four-fer and three five-fors to his name and best figures of 8/90, which came during the semifinal against J-K.

Match Recap: J&K's Historic Win Over Bengal

Coming to the match, J-K won the toss and elected to field first. A century from Sudip Kumar Gharami (146) guided Bengal to 328 runs, with Aquib (5/87) and Sunil Kumar (3/41) being the pick of the bowlers for J&K. Bengal led by 25 runs.

Despite fifties from Abdul (82) and skipper Paras (58), J&K was skittled out for 302 runs, with Shami (8/90) running riot through J&K's line-up. It was a partnership of 64 runs for the ninth wicket between Aquib Nabi (42) and Yudhvir Singh (33), which took J&K near the 300-run mark. Bengal led by 26 runs.

However, J&K came back with a vengeance, skittling out Bengal for just 99 runs, with Shahbaz Ahmed (24). J&K gained a 125-run lead, with Nabi once again leading the charts with four wickets.

In the run-chase, Vanshaj Sharma (43*) and Samad (30*) led from the front, taking their side to the target in 34.4 overs with six wickets in hand.