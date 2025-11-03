India won their maiden ICC Women's World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs. All-round performances by Shafali Verma (87 runs, 2 wickets) and Deepti Sharma (58 runs, 5 wickets) were crucial in defending their total of 298.

Excellent all-round performances by Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma helped India finally break their world title drought, as they secured their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title by beating first-time finalists South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical display at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Just after having eliminated seven-time champions Australia with a record-breaking 339 run chase which included a century by Jeminah Rodrigues and a Harmanpreet Kaur special, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India overcame the heartbreak of 2005 and 2017 finals, as a fifty and five-wicket haul by Deepti Sharma and Shafali's brilliant 87 followed by two important wickets helped India to a World Cup title that very well could boost the women's cricket scene in coming years.

South Africa's Chase: Wolvaardt's lone battle

First, India posted 298/7 on the board with Shafali (87) and Deepti (58) putting up solid half-centuries. Still, despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt's 101, Deepti (5/39) and Shafali (2/36) managed to put the brakes on Proteas, bundling them out for 246 runs.

During the run-chase of 299 runs, the opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits gave the Proteas a solid start, mostly relying on strike rotation and a few odd boundaries, with the skipper Wolvaardt's twin strikes against Amanjot Kaur in the ninth over being a show of aggression. South Africa reached the 50-run mark in 8.4 overs.

The 51-run stand was finally broken by a brilliant run out from Amanjot, who removed Brits (23 in 35 balls, with two fours and a six) from the equation. SA was 51/1 in 9.3 overs.

Anneke Bosch was cleaned up by spinner Shree Charani as she was trapped leg-before-wicket, reducing SA to 62/2 in 11.5 overs.

Sune Luus joined skipper Wolvaardt at the crease and continued to deal with spinners carefully. Wolvaardt continued her exploits at the biggest stages, reaching her fourth fifty of the tournament in 45 balls, with seven fours and a six. She also became the player with the most runs in a single WC edition, crossing the 509-run mark set by Alyssa Healy in the 2022 edition. A pull shot for four to end Charani's 18th over brought up SA's 100-run mark.

Luus tried to exert pressure against Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma with some boundaries, but she gave an easy catch to Shafali Varma, dismissed for 25 in 31 balls, with four boundaries. SA was 114/3 in 20.2 overs. Shafali's golden arm also got the big wicket of Marizanne Kapp for just four, who was caught behind by Richa Ghosh. SA was 123/4 in 22.1 overs.

Proteas continued to fall into India's spin choke, as Deepti got the wicket of Sinalo Jafta for a 29-ball 16, with half the side down at 148 runs in 29.3 overs.

Late fightback not enough for SA

Annerie Dercksen smashed two successive sixes in Radha's 32nd over to infuse some life into the match and shift the pressure, and she continued to build a partnership with the skipper, crossing the 20-run mark when it mattered the most after having a poor tournament with the bat. The duo brought up their 50-run stand in 51 balls, with SA needing 101 in 72 balls.

The skipper moved to 98, striking two successive boundaries against Shafali. With a great dipping delivery, Deepti removed Dercksen for 35 in 37 balls, with a four and two sixes, breaking the 61-run stand. SA was 209/6 in 39.3 overs, still needing 90 runs.

Wolvaardt brought up her century in 96 balls, with 11 fours and a six, becoming only the second player after Alyssa Healy to get a century in both the semifinal and final of the 50-over World Cup.

In what proved to be a big moment, Deepti forced Wolvaardt to play a big shot, and Amanjot made up for a poor outing with the ball by taking a catch to remove the SA skipper for 101 in 98 balls, with 11 fours and a six. SA was 220/7 in 41.1 overs.

Deepti made history, becoming the first Indian to take a four-fer in a women's WC final, removing Chloe Tryon in single digits, reducing SA to 221/8. India was two wickets away from glory while SA needed 78 more runs.

The 45th over by Shree Charani, with some wides and two boundaries by Nadine de Klerk brought some more runs. However, the joy was short-lived as Ayabonga Khaka was run out on the final ball, leaving SA at 246/9 in 45 overs.

Deepti got the final wicket of Nadine de Klerk (18) as she completed a five-wicket haul that she would remember for ages, winning a World Cup for her country.

India's Innings: A Dominant Display

The brilliant innings from Shafali Verma, who struck 87 off 78 balls, laid the foundation for India's strong total, while important contributions from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh took the team to 298/7 in their 50 overs. Although India fell just short of the 300-run mark, it was still the second-highest total ever recorded in a Women's World Cup final, behind Australia's 356/5 against England in the 2022 edition. South Africa's fielding effort was below par, as they dropped few catches that allowed India to keep building partnerships throughout the innings.

Record opening stand sets the tone

After South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to field first, India's opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave the hosts a dream start. The duo mixed caution with aggression, capitalising on loose deliveries while ensuring steady scoring. The partnership reached fifty in just 6.3 overs, and by the end of the first ten overs, India were comfortably placed at 64/0.

The openers continued to dominate the proceedings, adding 104 runs before Mandhana was dismissed for 45 by Chloe Tryon. The Mandhana-Verma stand became only the second century opening partnership in a Women's World Cup final, after Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy's 160-run stand for Australia against England in the 2022 final. The consistency of India's openers throughout the tournament has been remarkable, with a total aggregate of 671 runs (next most is 390 runs), an average of 83.87 (next best is 65), a run rate of 6.02 (third best), and three century stands (next most are two).

Middle-order consolidation and strong finish

Following Mandhana's dismissal, Jemimah Rodrigues, who was India's star in the semifinal, joined Verma at the crease. The pair added another 62 runs before Verma fell for a well-made 87, her highest score in One-Day Internationals, which came in the most important match of her career, her knock included seven boundaries and two sixes. Rodrigues was dismissed soon after, scoring 24 off 37 balls by Ayabonga Khaka.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur then combined with Deepti Sharma for a crucial 52-run partnership that helped India steady the innings once again. Harmanpreet looked in good touch but was bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba for 20. Amanjot Kaur, who followed, was dismissed for 12, leaving India needing a strong finish in the final overs.

Deepti Sharma played with great composure. She found an able partner in wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who produced a lively cameo of 34 off just 24 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes, but was dismissed by Khaka. Deepti was run out off the final delivery of the innings, she scored 58 off 58 balls, including three fours and a six.

For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/58 runs in her nine overs. Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon chipped in with a wicket each.

Brief scores: India 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/58) beat South Africa: 246 (Laura Wolvaardt 101, Annerie Dercksen 35, Deepti Sharma 5/39). (ANI)