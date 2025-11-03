Team India clinched their maiden Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium. Shafali Verma’s 87 helped India post 298/7 before the bowlers sealed a historic win, ending heartbreaks from the 2005 and 2017 finals.

Team India's long-awaited dream has finally come true as they clinched their maiden Women's ODI World Cup triumph by defeating South Africa in the high-stakes title clash at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. India fulfilled their dream of winning the coveted trophy in their third World Cup final appearance following heartbreaking losses in the 2005 and 2017 finals.

After posting a total of 298/7, thanks to Shafali Verma's record-breaking 87-run knock and vital contributions from Deepti Sharma (58) and Richa Ghosh, the Women in Blue bundled out for 246 in 45.3 overs, despite Laura Wolvdaart's brilliant century knock that kept South Africa in the hunt for a while.

India's bowling attack, led by Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma, displayed discipline and grit, complemented by sharp fielding efforts that derailed South Africa’s chase, ultimately guiding India to a historic victory and their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup crown.

