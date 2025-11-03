Virat Kohli hailed India’s women’s cricket team after their historic first-ever World Cup win. Shafali Verma’s 87 and Deepti Sharma’s five-wicket haul sealed a 52-run triumph over South Africa, marking a defining moment in Indian sports history.

India Beat South Africa to Lift Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Virat Kohli led the chorus of celebration as India’s women’s cricket team etched their name in history by winning their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title on Sunday. Taking to Instagram soon after the final whistle, Kohli wrote,

“The girls have created history and I couldn’t be more proud as an Indian to see the hard work of so many years come to life finally. They deserve all the applause and a big congratulations to Harman and the whole team for achieving this historic feat. Also congratulations to the whole squad and the management for the work behind the scenes. Well done India. Enjoy the moment to the fullest. This will inspire generations of girls to take up the sport in our country. Jai Hind.”

Kohli’s words reflected the emotions of an entire nation that witnessed its women’s team finally lift the World Cup trophy — a moment decades in the making.

Shafali and Deepti Script Redemption in Navi Mumbai

At the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side produced a clinical 52-run victory over South Africa in the final — ending a 48-year wait for a world title in women’s cricket.

Shafali Verma, who was not even in the reserves just a week ago, delivered the performance of her life. The 21-year-old smashed a dazzling 87 off 78 balls and later claimed two crucial wickets, ensuring India’s triumph in front of a euphoric home crowd.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma added another chapter to the fairytale. Her composed 58 with the bat and a devastating 5/39 with the ball — the first-ever five-wicket haul by an Indian in a Women’s World Cup final — sealed India’s destiny.

A Night That Redefined Indian Women’s Cricket

India’s innings of 298/7 — the second-highest total ever in a Women’s World Cup final — was anchored by Shafali’s brilliance and crucial partnerships from Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh. South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt fought valiantly with a classy 101 off 98 balls, but the hosts’ spin choke, led by Deepti and young Shree Charani, proved too much.

When Harmanpreet Kaur held on to Nadine de Klerk’s mistimed lofted shot at extra cover, the DY Patil erupted. As AR Rahman’s Vande Mataram echoed through the stands, commentator Ian Bishop’s voice captured the emotion of the moment — calling it “inspiring generations.”

‘Like 1983, But for a New Generation’

The parallels with 1983 were impossible to miss. For millions, November 2, 2025, will forever be remembered like June 25, 1983 — the day Kapil’s Devils changed Indian cricket forever.

Rohit Sharma, watching from the stands, reportedly closed his eyes in prayer — hoping Harmanpreet wouldn’t endure the heartbreak he did in 2023. She didn’t. Instead, Harmanpreet’s team delivered India’s golden moment.

For head coach Amol Muzumdar — long called Indian cricket’s ‘Nearly Man’ — this triumph was redemption of another kind. Denied a Test cap in his playing days, Muzumdar finally had his name written into cricketing folklore.

The Beginning of a Movement

As the fireworks lit up Navi Mumbai, one thing was clear — this wasn’t just a cricket victory. It was a cultural milestone.

Eleven women — led by a fierce, determined Harmanpreet — have now become symbols of possibility for girls from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Their victory has given Indian women’s cricket a new identity — fearless, ambitious, and unstoppable.

And as Virat Kohli said, this triumph “will inspire generations of girls to take up the sport.”