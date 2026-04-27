David Miller became the 13th batter to score 12,000 T20 runs, achieving the feat during a DC vs RCB match. He is the third South African to reach this milestone, following Faf Du Plessis and Quinton de Kock. RCB defeated DC in the match.

South African batting veteran David Miller completed 12,000 runs in T20s on Monday. Miller reached this milestone, becoming the 13th batter to do so, during his side Delhi Capitals (DC) match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Delhi, scoring 19 in 18 balls, with three fours. He showed some resistance when DC were down and out at 8/6 in four overs.

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Miller Joins Elite T20 Batting Ranks

In 565 matches and 513 innings, he has made 12,008 runs, with four centuries and 52 fifties. He is also the third SA batter after Faf Du Plessis (12,041 runs in 431 matches with eight centuries and 83 fifties at a strike rate of over 137) and Quinton de Kock (12,454 runs in 442 matches with nine centuries and 82 fifties at a strike rate of over 139). Chris Gayle is the leading run-getter in T20s, with 14,562 runs in 463 matches and 455 innings at an average of 36.22, with a strike rate of 144.75, including 22 centuries and 88 fifties. His best score is 175*.

RCB vs DC: Match Highlights

In this IPL season for DC, Miller has made 123 runs in seven matches at an average of 41.00 and a strike rate of 146.42, with best score of 41*. With this win, RCB have registered their sixth win in eight matches, with 12 points to their name. RCB are at number two in the points tally. This fifth defeat for DC, who have won three, keeps them at seventh spot in the points table.

DC Innings

RCB opted to field first, and excellent spells from Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar (3/5) reduced DC to 75 in 16.3 overs, with Abishek Porel (30) and David Miller (19) offering some resistance.

RCB's Chase

RCB batters came out all guns blazing as Jacob Bethell (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes), Devdutt Padikkal (34* in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes), and Virat Kohli (25* in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) sealed the chase in 6.3 overs. (ANI)