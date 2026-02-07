Danish Kaneria praised India's U19 team for its sixth World Cup title, singling out Vaibhav Suryavanshi's epic 175. The ex-Pakistan cricketer called Suryavanshi a future star who will soon play for the senior Indian team.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria congratulated the Indian Under-19 team for securing a record-extending sixth U19 World Cup title on Friday, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi's massive 175 in just 80 balls, with 15 fours and 15 sixes, being the highlight, which pushed India to 411/9 before England fell 100 runs short. Noting Suryavanshi's heroics, Kaneria said that India is going to get a new star, and he will soon be wearing the blue jersey.

'India is Going to Get a New Star'

While speaking to ANI, Danish Kaneria congratulated India on winning the 2026 Under-19 World Cup and praised Vaibhav Suryavanshi, calling him a future star who could soon earn a place in the senior Indian team. "Many congratulations to the Indian Under-19 team. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is amazing. He should be brought into the team very soon. He is playing brilliantly at such a young age. India is going to get a new star. He is already a star in the Under-19 team, but given the kind of form he (Vaibhav Suryavanshi) is in, he will soon be wearing the Indian team jersey," Danish Kaneria said.

Praise for India's Talent Depth

Kaneria praised India's depth of Under-19 talent, highlighting captain Ayush Mhatre and Abhigyan Kundu, but said that the young players will have to work very hard in the future, given the extreme competition in Indian cricket. "No doubt, India has great talent. Even if you look at their team, Mhatre plays very well. I also liked (Abhigyan) Kundu very much. He is left-handed and short in height, but what a player he is. He expresses himself with the bat, and he hits big sixes. And I think India is getting a good talent. The boys will have to work hard because there is intense competition in India. And to get into the team, you have to work very hard. They are very good players. They won the 6th U19 World Cup for India."

U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Match Highlights

Coming to the India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final match, India opted to bat first and a record-shattering Vaibhav Suryavanshi masterclass (175 in 80 balls, with 15 fours and 15 sixes), a half-century from skipper Ayush Mhatre (53 in 51 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and a knock from Abhigyan Kundu (40 in 31 balls, with six fours and a six) guided India to a massive 411/9 in 50 overs. England lost an early wicket but went from 142/2, courtesy a fine knock from Ben Dawkins (66 in 56 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and a partnership with skipper Thomas Rew (31 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and a six), to 177/7. Caleb Falconer (115 in 67 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes) put on a spectacular show of power, but it was in vain, as England suffered a 100-run defeat, meaning they have yet to win a title since the 1998 edition.

Future T20 Prospects

Kaneria said India's T20 cricket is on another level and suggested that an opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Suryavanshi could soon be seen dominating bowlers, provided they continue performing consistently. "The way the Indian team is playing T20 cricket, it is next level. The way Abhishek Sharma is batting, if you think that Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Suryavanshi open the innings for India in future, what will happen to the bowlers? I think it's not far away. But they will have to keep performing," Kaneria said. (ANI)