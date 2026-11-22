World champion D Gukesh prepares to defend his title against Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov, expressing excitement and readiness for the high-stakes match while highlighting his mental preparation with psychologist Paddy Upton.

D Gukesh Gears Up for High Stakes World Chess Championship Clash

Geneva [Switzerland], November 22 (ANI): Ahead of his Chess World Championship clash against Javokhir Sindarov, India's world champion grandmaster D Gukesh expressed his excitement for the clash, saying that he cannot wait to test himself against a strong opponent, hailing the Uzbek grandmaster as someone "on top of his game". At 20 years of age, Gukesh is preparing to defend the world title, after years of writing records on the Indian and global chess scene. He became a grandmaster at the age of 12 and secured Chess Olympiad gold medals in 2022 and 2024. He also became the youngest winner of the Candidates Tournament back in 2024, becoming a challenger to Ding Liren's world title later that year and emerging as the youngest world champion in chess at the age of 18, as per FIDE.

Speaking during the pre-competition presser, Gukesh said, as per a video by Chessbase India, "I think Sindarov has just been very consistent and, uh, in very good form. We know that he is one of the very top players and generally on top of his game. So, it is for sure that it is going to be a real test. But yeah, I have prepared the best way that I can, and I am very enthusiastic for this match to test myself against such a strong player and, you know, see what I am capable of." Further speaking, as quoted by Chessbase India, he spoke on his collaborative work with his sports psychologist Paddy Upton, who has also worked with the Indian men's cricket team and hockey teams. "I am continuing to work with my sports psychologist Paddy Upton; it has been going great," he said. On the advice given to him from friends and family heading into the title clash, he said, "Somebody said to me, remember who you are - I think I will remember that in this match." Further elaborating on his mindset heading into the game, he said as quoted by Chess.com News, he said, "Whatever has happened until now gets erased... I'm just giving my best for these 14 games!" However, since his world championship win, Gukesh has struggled to maintain consistent performances, with his rating points dipping to 2,710 and his ranking going down to 26th. Sindarov is just a few months older than Gukesh, having already become a Grandmaster at the age of 12 and having secured success at Chess Olympiads. In April 2026, he won the Candidates Tournament in Cyprus to earn a title shot against Gukesh and became the first Uzbek chess player to make it to the classical chess World Championship match. He is currently fourth-placed in the world rankings and has a career-high rating of 2,782. (ANI)