Former cricketer Atul Wassan praises India's resilient batting performance in the first Test against New Zealand, urging the team to convert their commanding position into a historic victory for crucial World Test Championship points.

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan has praised India's fightback and batting performance in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand but said the team must secure victory to make the achievement historic, with crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points also at stake. India declared their second innings at 720/9 on Day 4, registering their highest-ever Test innings total on foreign soil and securing a massive 352-run first-innings lead. New Zealand reached 119/2 at stumps, leaving India in a commanding position ahead of the final day.

Reflecting on India's performance, Wassan praised the team's fightback and said the improved temperament and mentality of its younger players were evident. He noted that India had often struggled on tours of New Zealand but stressed that the team must win the Test to make the achievement historic, especially with crucial World Test Championship points at stake.

"We can't call it that making of history, but they have done tremendously well because this is the kind of fight back which was which was not expected because we were looking down the barrel when 70 for 5 we had them and they scored a big total and after that the way we played which shows that we are actually our temperament and mentality has totally changed of younger players. We are going to these tours where we always used to struggle; even the greats of Indian cricket have gone to New Zealand and struggled there. So I think this time, you know, we have fought back, and we have to win this one. So history will be made when you win it because a team sport just by getting a record is it makes you feel good. But when you win, that is the main aim, and I think then the World Test Championship is also on the line," he said.

Wassan also highlighted the importance of the result in the context of India's World Test Championship campaign. He said a victory in the ongoing Test could restore the team's belief in its chances of reaching the final, while cautioning that India must complete the job before celebrating its achievements.

"When there is so much pressure because of the World Test Championship (WTC), and you are dominating in T20s and ODIs, with the 50-over World Cup coming up, the expectations are high. We could not reach the final in the last World Test Championship cycle. This time, the chances seemed very slim, but winning this Test match will restore our belief that we can reach the final as well. The Indian team is performing across all three formats. However, there are many a slip between the cup and the lip. Until the job is done, until you actually taste the pudding, it is only the smell that makes you feel good. The proof of the pudding is in the eating, so I hope they wrap it up," he said.

Drawing from his own experience of playing in New Zealand, the former cricketer also cautioned against underestimating the hosts, pointing out that pitches in the country can remain favourable for batting even in the latter stages of a Test match.

"After India reduced New Zealand to 70 for five, I thought we would dismiss them cheaply, but they fought back. Such ups and downs are common in cricket. I have also played in New Zealand, and the pitches there often become very good for batting on the third and fourth days. The wickets do not necessarily deteriorate by the fourth or fifth day. New Zealand will fight back. But if they manage to fight back and save this match, it could go down in history," he added.

India declared their second innings at a record 720/9 on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, registering their highest-ever Test total on foreign soil and securing a massive 352-run first-innings lead. The total surpassed India's previous best away score of 707 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2010 and became the highest-ever innings total by any team in a Test match in New Zealand.

KL Rahul top-scored with 136, while Rishabh Pant struck 128. Shubman Gill (98), Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80) and Dhruv Jurel (78) also made valuable contributions. In response, New Zealand reached 119/2 in 45 overs at stumps, trailing by 233 runs. Devon Conway remained unbeaten on 59, while Rachin Ravindra was not out on 27. Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna picked up a wicket each for India. India will look to wrap up the match on the final day and secure crucial World Test Championship points to strengthen their chances of reaching the final.

Wassan also congratulated Yuzvendra Chahal on his appointment as a special invitee to the BJP's National OBC Morcha executive committee, saying sportspersons with international experience, an understanding of society and a genuine interest in public service can make valuable contributions. He also said he would encourage anyone with the conviction to serve society to take up such responsibilities.

"When a sportsperson or anyone from society earns a name and recognition, and if they have an interest in public service and a genuine conviction to contribute, I would wholeheartedly congratulate and encourage them. I believe that a sportsperson who has played across the world brings valuable knowledge and experience, has a strong connection with society, and understands how the world works. They can therefore add significant value to public service," he said.