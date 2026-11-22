South African captain Aiden Markram is determined to convert batting starts into big scores ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh. He also expressed confidence in teammate Matthew Breetzke finding his form in the longer format.

Aiden Markram Eyes Big Scores as Proteas Face Bangladesh in Test 2

Centurion [South Africa], November 22 (ANI): South Africa stand-in captain Aiden Markram is keen on "converting his starts into big scores" as his side plays the second and final Test of the series against Bangladesh from Monday. He has also backed Proteas' rising ODI star Matthew Breetzke to come good in the longer format. The World Test Championship (WTC) champions and table-toppers in the current cycle will be eyeing to solidify their position at the top with a clean sweep against Bangladesh on home soil. Markram, despite the emergence of batters like Marques Ackerman, Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder, will be key in setting the tone for Proteas with big scores and partnerships. Since his 136 in the World Test Championship final against Australia last year at Lord's, Markram has scored just 413 runs in eight Tests and 15 innings at an average of 29.50, with just two fifties, both of them coming against Australia in the previous home series, which WTC champions won 2-1. This year in four Tests and seven innings, Markram has made 214 runs at an average of 35.66, with two fifties. Averaging just 35.47 after 54 Tests with eight centuries and 15 fifties, converting starts into big scores has been a problem for Markram for vast majority of his career, particularly in whites. In his last 10 Tests and 19 innings, Markram has registered nine scores of below 20, a century and two fifties and got starts into other matches. In his seven innings as Test captain, Markram's best score is 42, and he averages 22.28, with all the matches coming in subcontinent. Markram has often been dismissed while attempting to drive the ball and he is one of the best drivers of a cricket ball in the world. However, it is his flashiness which has often been his downfall. "It does not matter how you feel, you need to score hundreds. And hundreds is what contributes and wins games of cricket," he said. "I am feeling alright, feeling semi-decent. But I am just quite hungry to convert starts into big scores," he said. On the other hand, the team has had a new star emerging in Ackerman, who scored 157 in the first Test and has had an exceptional start to his career with 320 runs in the first three Tests, including a century and two fifties. Wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickleton has also had back-to-back Test centuries since sliding down the order at number six. Tony de Zorzi has also been a crucial contributor, with 319 runs this year in Tests, including a century and a fifty in six Tests this year. Regular skipper Temba Bavuma had described Ackerman as an 'X factor', while pacer Kagiso Rabada also called his knock the favourite part of the previous Tests. Speaking on the performances of the up and coming batters, Markram said, "The guys that have come in have been incredibly impressive, to be honest. Some guys have been switching roles and putting their hands up and playing match-winning knocks. That inspires even some of the more experienced players," Markram said. Markram hopes that Breetzke, who has had an impressive start to his ODI career, would eventually come good too. Breetzke, who has scored 881 runs after 16 innings at an average of 59.73, with two centuries and six fifties in ODIs, has managed just 65 runs across five Tests, with a top score of 43 against Australia, Like Markram, Breetzke has also fallen a victim of his tendency of taking the attacking route too soon, and the skipper feels that he would work it out, calling him a "proper street fighter". "He is a proper street fighter. The frustration is there and fairly so. What he has done in ODI cricket, he was hoping to bring that into the Test format," Markram said. "Sometimes you get off to slow starts; it can happen. For him now, it is just about clearing up the approach in which he wants to go about things. In white-ball cricket, he is incredibly clear with that plan. Having played a few games in Test cricket now, which way does he want to go? Does he want to be a guy that takes the game on or is he happy to accumulate runs over quite a long period of time? He was potentially stuck somewhere in the middle in the first few games. It has taught him lessons and given him the opportunity to come with a nice clear plan moving forward," he signed off. (ANI)