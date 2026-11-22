Sachin Tendulkar met IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and actor Vikrant Massey, known for the film 12th Fail, at the Global Peace Honours 2026. Tendulkar was honored for his philanthropic work through his foundation at the event in Mumbai.

Cricket Icon Sachin Tendulkar Meets The Real and Reel 12th Fail Star

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar met actor Vikrant Massey and IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, whose inspiring life journey was portrayed in the film '12th Fail', on the sidelines of the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai. Tendulkar shared a picture with the two on social media platform X on Sunday, recalling his meeting with the real-life IPS officer and the actor who brought his story to the big screen. "One lived the journey, the other brought it to life on screen. Great meeting the real and reel 12th Fail!" Tendulkar wrote on X.

One lived the journey, the other brought it to life on screen. Great meeting the real and reel 12th Fail! https://t.co/aLHvGTH0nd — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 22, 2026

The meeting took place at the Gateway of India on Saturday night, where Tendulkar was felicitated with the Global Peace Honours 2026 by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The cricket icon was recognised for his philanthropic initiatives through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, which works towards promoting sports among children from tribal and underprivileged communities, with a particular focus on encouraging girls' participation.

The event, organised by the Divyaj Foundation, an NGO founded by Amruta Fadnavis, brought together prominent personalities from different walks of life. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, industrialist Anant Ambani and actor Ranveer Singh were among those present. The annual Global Peace Honours pays tribute to victims of terrorism and recognises individuals who have contributed towards promoting peace, courage and humanity.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' was released in October 2023 and is based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty and several hardships to become an IPS officer. The film also highlighted the support of his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, in his journey. Massey's performance in the film earned him the National Film Award in August 2025, which he shared with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recognised for his performance in 'Jawan'. (ANI)