CWG bronze medallist Shilpa Shyla received a warm welcome in Bengaluru after her F57 shot put win at the Glasgow 2026 Games. She thanked her supporters and vowed to continue winning medals for India, cherishing the reception in her city.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Shilpa Shyla received a rousing welcome on her arrival at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday, where the para-athlete vowed to continue winning medals for India after her podium finish at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Shilpa, who claimed bronze in the women's F57 shot put event in her maiden Commonwealth Games appearance, thanked the fans, government agencies and coaches who supported her journey and said the reception in Bengaluru was a moment she would always cherish.

Shilpa Expresses Gratitude

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone. From the moment I landed at the airport, everyone gave me such a warm welcome. It made me very happy, and I felt extremely proud. I will continue to earn your trust in the same way and bring many more medals for our country and for Karnataka. I would also like to thank the Government of India, the Government of Karnataka, PCI, the Youth Services Department, and everyone who has supported me. SAI has also supported me. My heartfelt thanks to each and every one of them," Shilpa said.

The para shot putter also acknowledged the role played by her coaches and support staff throughout her career. "I would especially like to thank Raghavendra Sir, Eshwar Sir, and Sudhakar Sir, who supported me the most and helped me in every possible way. I sincerely thank them as well. During my time at the training camp, Pushma Madam and Divakar Sir also extended their support and assistance to me. I am grateful to them," she added.

A Dream Culminates in Glasgow

Reflecting on her journey, Shilpa said years of perseverance had culminated in an unforgettable moment in Glasgow. "Reaching this stage has not been easy. I have worked very hard to get here. Hard work always brings its reward. What I have achieved today is just one accomplishment, and I believe many other athletes can achieve even greater success. If they receive encouragement and support from the government, they too will one day accomplish great things and bring more laurels to India and Karnataka. I would like to say this on this occasion," she said.

"As for my own experience, this was my first time participating in the Commonwealth Games in the shot put event. Winning the bronze medal was an indescribable feeling. I simply cannot put that experience into words. It felt like all my hard work had finally paid off, and I was overwhelmed with happiness," she said.

Coach Praises Shilpa's Rise

National Para Athletics Coach and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) team coach Satyanarayana, who accompanied the Indian contingent to Glasgow, praised the Karnataka Government for honouring the athlete and expressed confidence that Shilpa would continue her impressive rise. "Today, Shilpa, who hails from Karnataka, has returned after winning a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games. She is one of Karnataka's sportspersons, and the Government of Karnataka gave her a warm welcome. Seeing this reception made me very happy. Shilpa has also been selected for the upcoming Asian Games. I am confident she will perform well there too, and she is very happy," Satyanarayana said.

"If everyone continues to support athletes like this, India will one day become a true sporting nation. The Government of Karnataka and the Government of India are extending tremendous support to athletes today, and people should make the most of these opportunities and benefits," he added.

Satyanarayana also highlighted the growing success of India's para-athletes on the international stage. "I am the national athletics coach, and I accompanied the Indian team to the Commonwealth Games. This achievement is a first in India's Commonwealth Games history. India is also set to host the next Commonwealth Games. This is a great source of inspiration for all athletes," he said.

"No matter how many challenges come our way, on behalf of Shilpa and the Paralympic Committee of India, I would like to thank everyone for their support," he concluded.

India's Para-Athletes Shine at Glasgow 2026

India finished fourth at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. Para-athletes played a significant role in the campaign, contributing seven medals, including six of India's 16 athletics medals, making it the country's most successful Commonwealth Games campaign in para sports. (ANI)