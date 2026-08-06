Cricket South Africa (CSA) has added a three-match T20I series to India Women's tour later this year. The revised schedule now features a one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is, providing prep for the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has expanded India Women's tour of South Africa later this year by adding a three-match T20I series, with the revised itinerary now featuring fixtures across all three international formats.

The tour, originally scheduled to comprise a warm-up game, three ODIs and a one-off Test between December 6 and 23, has been reworked to include three T20Is. Under the new schedule, the tour will run until December 30, with the Test to be played first, followed by the ODI and T20I series, according to Cricinfo. The inclusion of the T20Is will provide both teams with valuable match practice ahead of the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka in February.

Revised Schedule and Venues

The one-off Test will be played in Gqeberha from December 9 to 12 and will no longer overlap with South Africa men's home Test against England. The three Women's Championship ODIs, which count towards qualification for the 2029 Women's ODI World Cup, will be staged in Paarl, Cape Town and Bloemfontein. The newly-added T20I series will be played in Benoni and Potchefstroom, with matches scheduled for December 26, 29 and 30 during the festive period.

CSA on Tour Expansion

"We are delighted to confirm the revised schedule for India's tour of South Africa, with the addition of the T20 International series over the festive period, ensuring our Proteas Women have the best possible preparation ahead of the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka early next year," Cricket South Africa chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said in a statement.

"India remain one of the strongest teams in world cricket, and the opportunity to compete against them across all three formats will provide invaluable competition as we continue building towards another major ICC event," he added.

Recent Encounters

The extended tour comes months after India toured South Africa for a five-match T20I series in March-April, which the hosts won 4-1. The two sides also met at the Women's T20 World Cup in England, where South Africa defeated India in a result that dealt a significant blow to India's hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Busy Home Season for South Africa

The revised itinerary also forms part of a busy home season for South Africa, with the country set to host Australia, Bangladesh and England men's teams, along with India and Australia women across formats. (ANI)