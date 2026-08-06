KL Rahul to Ishan Kishan: 5 Indian Cricketers Who Serve in Government Roles
It's not only about representing India on the cricket field. Several Indian cricketers have secured prestigious government positions alongside their careers. From KL Rahul to Ishan Kishan, these stars have achieved success beyond cricket as well.
Indian Cricketers Who Hold Government Jobs
1. Umesh Yadav
In July 2017, the Reserve Bank of India appointed star fast bowler Umesh Yadav from Maharashtra as an Assistant Manager in its Nagpur branch. He got this job under the sports quota. He completed all the job formalities before leaving for a tour of Sri Lanka.
Previously, Umesh Yadav had a chance to work with Air India but did not get a permanent contract. Umesh last played an international match in 2023 and is currently away from the national team.
2. KL Rahul
India's Test team vice-captain, KL Rahul, has been working as an Assistant Manager at the RBI's regional office in Bengaluru since 2018. Rahul also got this job through the sports quota, as part of the RBI's initiative to honour top sportspersons.
He made his international cricket debut in 2014 and took some time to become a key batsman for the team. Here are his career stats: Tests: 4,153 runs (68 matches), ODIs: 3,412 runs (98 matches), T20Is: 2,265 runs (72 matches), Total International: 9,830 runs, IPL: 5,815 runs (159 matches).
Also Read: India bolsters spin prep for Sri Lanka Tests with four net bowlers
3. Yuzvendra Chahal
Star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal received an appointment as an Income Tax Officer in 2018 under the sports quota. He serves as an Income Tax Inspector in the Government of India's Income Tax Department.
Chahal has delivered many victories for the Indian team. He last played a T20 match against the West Indies in 2023 and holds the record for being the highest wicket-taker in IPL history.
4. Mohammed Siraj
Team India's senior fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj, took charge as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP - Group 1 Cadre) in the Telangana Police department in October 2024. The Telangana government offered him this post after the team's 2024 T20 World Cup victory, providing a special exemption in the eligibility rules.
Siraj assumed his duties in the presence of the Telangana DGP and other senior officials. With Jasprit Bumrah unavailable, Siraj is set to lead India's pace attack in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.
5. Ishan Kishan
Team India's wicket-keeper batsman, Ishan Kishan, works as an Assistant Manager at the RBI's Patna office. He fulfilled his office duties during a break from matches. Kishan also secured this post through the sports quota. After playing in recent series against Ireland, England, and Zimbabwe, he is set to captain the East Zone team in the Duleep Trophy 2026.
Ishan Kishan is currently the No. 1 ranked batsman in the ICC T20 rankings. His career stats are: ODIs: 1,107 runs (32 matches), T20s: 1,608 runs (55 matches), Tests: 78 runs (2 matches), IPL: 3,600 runs.
Also Read: Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan to lead East Zone, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi VC
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