In July 2017, the Reserve Bank of India appointed star fast bowler Umesh Yadav from Maharashtra as an Assistant Manager in its Nagpur branch. He got this job under the sports quota. He completed all the job formalities before leaving for a tour of Sri Lanka.

Previously, Umesh Yadav had a chance to work with Air India but did not get a permanent contract. Umesh last played an international match in 2023 and is currently away from the national team.