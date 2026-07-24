Indian judoka Tulika Maan has been provisionally suspended by NADA after three whereabouts failures, ending her CWG 2026 campaign. The Birmingham 2022 silver medallist's suspension is a major blow to India's judo medal hopes ahead of Glasgow Games.

India's contingent has received another big blow after judoka Tulika Maan was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency after three whereabouts failures, effectively ending her participation in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, July 24.

The Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 are underway, with India already assured of a medal after Lovlina Borgohain reached the women's 75kg boxing semifinals. India also made a strong start in lawn bowls, with Putul Sonowal stunning world champion Ryan Bester and the women's pairs team registering an opening win.

However, India’s judo team has been dealt another big setback as Tulika Maan was ruled out of the Glasgow Games after accumulating three whereabouts failures from NADA, resulting in her provisional suspension, rendering her ineligible to compete in the women’s 78kg category.

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How Tulika Maan’s Suspension Leaves India’s Judo Campaign in Shambles?

Tulika Maan was scheduled to travel with a 14-member judo contingent to Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games 2026. Tulika was the favourite to win a medal in the sport after having secured a silver medal in the previous edition of the event in Birmingham in 2022.

However, Tulika headed to Scotland for the quadrennial multi-sport event in Glasgow without taking a mandatory doping test conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) before her departure, ultimately compounding her whereabouts infractions. The 27-year-old reportedly missed multiple whereabouts updates and failed to report her correct location details for out-of-competition testing pools.

Therefore, Tulika Maan’s 12-month whereabouts compliance issues and subsequent provisional suspension by NADA have abruptly ended her journey at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, leaving India’s judo contingent deeply before a single match has begun.

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Tulika Maan’s suspension was a massive blow to India’s judo contingent as the 27-year-old was the country’s premier heavyweight medal hopeful and a reigning silver-medallist from the 2022 Birmingham Games, leaving a gaping void in the squad just days before their scheduled departure for Scotland.

This was a double blow for India’s judoka contingent, as recently, Arun Kumar was forced to withdraw from the Glasgow Games after failing an out-of-competition dope test, leaving the team struggling to recover from consecutive disciplinary setbacks right before the start of the competition.

Who Is Tulika Maan?

Tulika Maan hails from Delhi, where her single mother, a Delhi Police sub-inspector, raised her after losing her father at a young age. Growing up, she initially played football before discovering judo at the age of eight. Tulika’s first career breakthrough came when coming in 2018 when she won the Commonwealth Judo Championship in Jaipur, followed by consecutive titles and a gold medal at the South Asian Games in 2019.

She also won two bronze medals at the Asian Judo Championships in 2017 and 2018, establishing herself internationally. However, Tulika Maan grabbed national headlines when she won the silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, making her the third Indian woman to medal at the event.

In 2024, Tulika qualified for his maiden Olympic appearance after she qualified for the Paris Games through the continental quota, making her Olympic debut on the world stage. However, the 27-year-old’s campaign was cut short in the opening round of the women’s +78kg event, where she fought valiantly before bowing out.

Tulika Maan also won the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Open Championships in Taipei, adding to her impressive international resume. Now, Tulika has received a big career setback after failing to maintain her anti-doping compliance, resulting in a provisional suspension that cuts short her dreams at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

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