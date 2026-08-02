New Zealand's Silver Ferns ended a 16-year wait for Commonwealth Games netball gold by defeating Jamaica 56-48 in the Glasgow 2026 final. Moments later, the team celebrated with a Haka on the court, honouring Māori culture in a viral post-match moment.

New Zealand women’s netball team performed a powerful yet traditional Haka celebration on the court to mark their glorious gold medal victory at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday, August 2.

New Zealand clinched the gold medal with a 56-48 win over Jamaica in the final at The Scottish Hydro Arena. Grace Nweke and Georgia Heffernan played pivotal roles in the triumph, helping the Silver Ferns secure their first Commonwealth Games netball gold medal in 16 years. The last time the New Zealand women’s netball team clinched the gold medal was at the 2010 New Delhi Games.

In the Birmingham 2022 edition, the Silver Ferns had to settle for the bronze medal after defeating hosts England in the third-place playoff. Their triumph at the Glasgow Games marks a remarkable turnaround, ending a 16-year wait for Commonwealth Games gold.

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Silver Ferns Perform Haka After Winning Gold

New Zealand women’s netball team couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate their gold medal after 16 years at the Commonwealth Games than performing their iconic, spine-tingling Haka right on the court to cap off an unforgettable campaign in Glasgow.

In a video posted by Sony Sports Network on its X handle (formerly Twitter), which later went viral on social media, the Silver Ferns were seen assembling on the court right after the medal ceremony before breaking into a powerful Haka, passionately chanting and stamping in unison, honouring their cultural heritage.

The coaches and officials also joined the players in the Haka, standing shoulder to shoulder as they celebrated the historic triumph, while spectators at Scottish Hydro Arena were watching in awe and applauded the emotional display of unity, pride, and Maori tradition that brought an end to New Zealand’s memorable campaign in women’s netball.

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The Haka celebration is entrenched in Maori culture, with deep historical roots as a ceremonial dance communicating strength, unity, and respect. The Maori community is indigenous to mainland New Zealand, representing a rich heritage that continues to inspire pride and global recognition through such powerful cultural expressions.

Their Haka dance is not just a post-victory celebration but a powerful expression of identity, pride, and togetherness. Traditionally performed to honour significant occasions and welcome guests or inspire unity before the competition, the Haka has become one of New Zealand’s most recognisable cultural symbols, celebrated worldwide for its intensity, emotion, and deep connection to Maori heritage.

How Did New Zealand Perform at CWG 2026?

New Zealand had a decent campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, winning 36 medals, including 10 gold, 14 silver, and 12 bronze, finishing sixth in the medal tally, behind Australia, Canada, India, and Scotland.

New Zealand won its most medals in swimming and track cycling, with 10 each, followed by athletics, which contributed eight medals. The Silver Ferns' netball gold provided a fitting finish to the nation's campaign, concluding New Zealand’s campaign at the Glasgow Games with one of its most memorable moments.

In Birmingham 2022, New Zealand won 50 medals, but this time, the trimmed-down sports program and reduced overall event scale resulted in a lower total count, though their gold medal heroics in the netball arena ensured the campaign ended on an unforgettable high note.

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