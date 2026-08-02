Subhadeep Ghosh is the new fielding coach for the India men's cricket team, taking over from T Dilip for the upcoming Sri Lanka Test series. He previously coached the India women's team and had a stint as head coach for Assam's senior men's team.

Subhadeep Ghosh has replaced T Dilip as the fielding coach of the India men's cricket team ahead of the upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, Cricinfo reported.

Ghosh's Coaching Background

The 57-year-old previously served as the fielding coach of the India women's team for two years, during which he was part of the support staff for the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup and the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup. Ghosh has also worked with India A and had a stint as head coach of Assam's senior men's team.

Domestic Playing Career

As a player, Ghosh was a right-handed batter who represented Assam and Railways. He featured in 17 first-class matches and 17 List A games during his domestic career.

India's Tour of Sri Lanka

India will begin their two-Test series against Sri Lanka on August 15 in Galle, with the second Test scheduled for August 23 at the SSC in Colombo. Before the series gets underway, the visitors will play a three-day practice match in Colombo from August 7.

Changes in Support Staff

T Dilip served as India men's fielding coach from 2021 until the conclusion of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He returned for a second stint during India's Test tour of the UK in 2025 on a one-year contract but was not retained after it expired.

Meanwhile, India men's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also stepped down following the white-ball tour of England and has since joined Kolkata Knight Riders as their Head of Cricket Strategy. (ANI)