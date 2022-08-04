Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu sails into women's singles pre-quarters

    Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles event with a comfortable straight-game win over Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 4:47 PM IST

    It was always going to be a tough task for Fathimath against the two-time Olympic medallist, who pocketed the Round of 32 match 21-4 21-11 in just 21 minutes. 

    Sindhu, the last edition's silver silver medallist in the singles, hardly broke a sweat while toying with her opponent in the first game. Without adopting an aggressive approach, Sindhu outfoxed the Madives shuttler with her all-round game. 

    Also read: CWG 2022 - Look up to Mirabai Chanu for inspiration, reveals Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt

    She mostly used her deceptive drops shots to garner points. In the second game, Fathimath produced some resistance initially and was on level terms with Sindhu till 9-9, as the Indian mostly gave away points on unforced errors. But Sindhu got her composure back and went into the breather leading 11-9. 

    After the break, it was all Sindhu as she ran away with the game, with Razzaq managing just two points, to book her place in the last-16.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 4:47 PM IST
