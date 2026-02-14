CRPF 84 Bn organised the Shaheed Mushtaq Ahmed Memorial Volleyball Tournament 2026 in Chanderkote, Ramban. Chenab Warriors Chanderkote won the title, defeating Friends Volleyball Club Chanderkote in the final held on February 13.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 84 Battalion successfully organised the Shaheed Mushtaq Ahmed Memorial Volleyball Tournament 2026 at Chanderkote. The tournament began on February 5, 2026, with 8 teams from across the Ramban district participating. Chenab Warriors Chanderkote emerged as the tournament champions.

Grand Finale Honours Martyr Mushtaq Ahmed

The final match of the tournament was held on February 13 under the aegis of the Jammu Sector CRPF, with great enthusiasm and sportsmanship, at the Tactical Headquarters of the 84 Bn CRPF, Chanderkote. The closing function was graced by Chief Guest SSP Ramban Arun Gupta in the presence of Commandant CRPF 84 Bn. N. Ranbir Singh, Second-in-Command Vikram Singh, Second-in-Command Arvind Kumar Dixit, Assistant Commandants Roop Ram Meena and Rupesh Kumar, families and personnel of 84 Bn CRPF, the next of kin of the martyr, players, and local youth. Rich tributes were paid to Mushtaq Ahmed, remembering his supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Chenab Warriors Win Title in Straight Sets

The final match witnessed an exciting contest between Chenab Warriors Chanderkote and Friends Volleyball Club Chanderkote, drawing a large gathering of sports lovers and youth. Chenab Warriors Chanderkote emerged champions, defeating Friends Volleyball Club Chanderkote in straight sets (25-19, 25-20, 25-20).

Closing Ceremony and Addresses

Speaking on the occasion, the Commandant of the 84th, Ranbir Singh, highlighted the CRPF's glorious history and its role in nation-building. He encouraged youth to adopt sports for physical and mental fitness, discipline, teamwork, and a healthy lifestyle, and assured the continued organisation of such events to strengthen ties with the local community.

Addressing the gathering, SSP Ramban Arun Gupta appreciated the 84 Bn CRPF's initiative to honour the martyr and emphasised the importance of sports in channelising youth energy positively. He assured the family of the Martyrs of all possible help. Trophies, medals, certificates, volleyballs and nets were distributed among winners and runners-up. A shawl and a memento were presented to Veer Nari Rubina Begum.

A cultural programme was also presented on the occasion.