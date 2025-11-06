Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “sad” about Manchester United’s current state, believing new manager Ruben Amorim cannot perform “miracles”. He argues that despite recent changes, the club lacks the solid foundation it once had.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the Al Nassr forward launched another stinging critique of his former team, expressing disappointment with what he sees as a lack of organization and long-term planning at one of football’s most historic institutions.

“They have good players,” Ronaldo said, “but they don’t have, some of them, in mind what Manchester United is.”

Ronaldo questions United’s foundations

Ruben Amorim has overseen an improved start to the Premier League season, with United sitting just two points off second place after ten matches. Still, Ronaldo believes the Portuguese coach’s hands are tied by deeper problems within the club.

“He’s doing his best,” the 39-year-old explained. “But what are you going to do? Miracles are impossible. As we say in Portugal, ‘Miracles only happen in Fatima’-and he’s not going to do miracles.”

Ronaldo argued that United’s core issue goes beyond on-field tactics. Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos took control of football operations, the club has undergone significant structural changes. Jason Wilcox was appointed director of football, and recruitment has shifted toward younger talents like Leny Yoro and Benjamin Sesko.

Even so, Ronaldo remains unconvinced. “I’m sad because that club is one of the most important in the world and still close to my heart because of obvious reasons,” he said. “But to build a great future, you need intelligent people and a solid foundation. Manchester United had that years ago. Players like Nicky Butt, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, and David Beckham all came through a strong structure. So Manchester United right now, they don't have a structure.”

Love and frustration intertwined

Despite his harsh words, Ronaldo insists that his criticism comes from affection for a club where he achieved incredible success. “Of course I still follow their results,” he told Morgan. “It hurts to see them struggle. I win the Champions League there, I win the golden ball, I win like 12, 13, 14 titles there. That club will always be in my heart.”

However, he urged United’s hierarchy to face reality and make bold, lasting changes. “They are not on the right path,” Ronaldo said. “And it’s not just about the coach or the players. The change has to happen across the entire club.”