Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva have been left out of Portugal's squad for pre-World Cup friendlies. Manager Roberto Martinez cited a minor muscle injury for Ronaldo and a 'technical decision' for Silva's absence.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo missed out due to a muscle injury, while Manchester City star Bernardo Silva also failed to make the cut as Portugal's manager, Roberto Martinez, announced the squad for pre-FIFA World Cup friendlies on Friday. The coach clarified that Ronaldo missed out due to a "minor muscle injury" and Silva's absence is a "technical decision".

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Portugal plays Mexico on March 28 at Azteca Banorte Stadium, on March 28 while they will play the USA on March 31 in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Portugal's Schedule and World Cup Group

As per a statement from the team, "The national team will begin training in Mexico next Tuesday, with the team gathering on Monday." During the WC, Portugal is in Group K alongside a qualifier team, Uzbekistan and Colombia and will start their campaign against the qualifier team from June 17 onwards at Houston.

Martinez on Player Omissions

As per Goal.com, Martinez said about Ronaldo's omission from the team for friendlies, "The World Cup is not at risk!. He is not at risk. It is a minor muscle injury, and we think he can return in a week or two. Everything Cristiano has done physically during the season shows that he is in great shape."

On Silva, he added, "Bernardo Silva, it's a technical decision, based on the medical information that the player's club provided."

Portugal Squad for Friendlies

Here is the list of players called up by Roberto Martinez: Goalkeepers - Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting CP) Defenders - Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), João Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Antonio Silva (SL Benfica) and Tomas Araujo (SL Benfica); Midfielders - Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Samu Costa (Mallorca), Mateus Fernandes (West Ham), Joao Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) and Rodrigo Mora (FC Porto); Forwards - Ricardo Horta (SC Braga), Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP), João Felix (Al Nassr), Francisco Trincão (Sporting CP), Francisco Conceicão (Juventus), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad) and Goncalo Ramos (PSG). (ANI)