The cricketing fraternity, led by Sachin Tendulkar, congratulates RCB on winning their second successive IPL title. They defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets, becoming the third team to defend the crown successfully after CSK and MI.

The cricketing fraternity congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on sealing their second successive Indian Premier League (IPL) title, with iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar saying that the task for RCB was no longer to prove that they could do it, but to sustain their success. After 17 years of heartbreak and a rollercoaster of emotions, happiness arrived in pairs for RCB as the Red and Gold side became the third side after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) to defend their IPL crown successfully, beating the Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a largely one-sided match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

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Posting on X, Sachin said, "Congratulations to @RCBTweets on winning consecutive @IPL titles. One of the challenges in sport is that success changes the questions you have to answer. After winning once, the task is no longer proving you can do it, but proving you can sustain it. RCB met that challenge impressively this season. A well-deserved achievement!"

Cricket Fraternity Reacts

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla also hailed the franchise, particularly their star batter Virat Kohli, for his "immense class on the big stage". "Congratulations to @RCBTweets and Rajat Patidar on winning IPL 2026 and becoming back to back Champions. Virat Kohli once again showcased his immense class on the big stage. A thoroughly deserved triumph built on consistency, character and outstanding teamwork throughout the season. @rrjjt_01 @imvkohli @BCCI @IPL," posted Rajeev.

Former RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis congratulated them on their title, saying that he "called it before the IPL". "Wow. Called it before the IPL... back to back champions !!! Congratulations to @imVkohli, @rrjjt_01, Mo Bobat, Andy Flower and the entire @RCBTweets team. From day one, this looked like the most complete team in the competition. Consistent, clinical and deserving champions. Enjoy the celebrations, Bengaluru".

Even RCB's most fiercest rivals in recent years, CSK, acknowledged their feat, welcoming them to the club of teams to have made it back-to-back IPL title wins. "Winning back to back is always a special feeling. Congrats @RCBTweets and welcome to the club #IPL2026," posted CSK.

Former RCB star AB de Villiers also posted, "Ee Saala... 2x Naamdu #RCB" https://x.com/ABdeVilliers17/status/2061147900814774670

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also pointed out how after breaking the title drought last year, "Sher ko khoon mooh lag gya hai" "RCB RCB. Sher ko Khoon mooh lag Gaya hai. Champion," posted Irfan. https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/2061145571839316353

Also, further pointing out Virat's chasemaster performance, where he scored 75* despite wickets falling from the other end, he hailed Virat's adaptability, comparing his adaptability to how water changes its shape when it changes containers. https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/2061158205254963292

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India legend Suresh Raina also hailed RCB's title win, saying, "once was so nice, they did it twice". "Once was so nice, they did it twice. What a campaign by "Attacking Champions" RCB. A near perfect campaign and the trophy is in right hands of Captain Rajat Patidar. Special mention to Virat Kohli for that knock - Matter bada tha, Isliye wahan King khada tha. @imVkohli @RCBTweets #IPL #RCB," posted Raina.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh also posted, "Big Congratulations RCB. Back to Back. Winning it in style. Domination continues. Well deserved, Chase Master Kohli @imVkohli @RCBTweets Superhit season like Dhurandhar." https://x.com/harbhajan_singh/status/2061154325490262123

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop also called RCB a "well-constructed team", posting, "Congratulations to @RCBTweets on back to back @IPL titles. Truly a well constructed team for all situations. Very popular victory." https://x.com/irbishi/status/2061147598187385195

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also posted, "Back-to-back IPL titles is a remarkable achievement @rrjjt_01 should be proud to join the elite company of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as captains with consecutive titles. @imVkohli being in his own-self, @BhuviOfficial leading the bowling attack brilliantly and the entire squad delivering when it mattered most. Congratulations RCB"

IPL 2026 Final: Match Recap

Put to bat first by RCB, GT scored just 155/8 in 20 overs, with Washington Sundar (50* in 37 balls, with five fours) and Nishant Sindhu (20 in 18 balls, with three fours) being the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) took wickets regularly.

RCB started off well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Virat Kohli. GT showed some fight, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one point, but Virat (75* in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) guided RCB to a win with two overs left.

This is RCB's second IPL title win and overall their fourth Indian franchise cricket trophy, including two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles.(ANI)