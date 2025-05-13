Cricketer NC Aiyappa started a new journey of his life as he got engaged to Kannada actress Anu Poovamma in a private occasion enclosed by close friends and family members. The couple exchanged the rings at Kodava Samaja in Vasanthapura, Bengaluru

Ranji player and Bigg Boss celebrity NC Aiyappa got engaged to Kannada actress Anu Poovamma at Kodava Samaja in Vasanthapura, Bengaluru. The couple got committed in the presence of their family, relatives and friends. The wedding date is yet to be out, but it is speculated that the couple is probably going to get married in Virajpet one year from now